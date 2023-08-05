Home » Real estate: demand is increasing significantly – the boom is continuing in these countries
Business

Real estate: demand is increasing significantly – the boom is continuing in these countries

by admin
Real estate: demand is increasing significantly – the boom is continuing in these countries

The higher interest rate environment and the drastically increased construction costs are causing upheavals in the real estate markets throughout Europe. Whether in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy or Latvia: Transactions in condominiums and commercial real estate have in some cases fallen sharply.

Only one real estate class is developing against the trend in several European countries: high-priced holiday real estate. This is the result of an evaluation of real estate transactions that the international law firm Rödl & Partner carried out exclusively for WELT among its European offices. This shows that the increase does not only affect classic holiday destinations such as Italy or Spain.

See also  The Jedi counterattack after the sharp drop of $33 in gold, and the Fed meeting may help the bulls regain lost ground gold, silver, and crude oil

You may also like

New York Faces Soaring Costs: Increased Rates for...

Prices, government against the expensive flight algorithm. Dozens...

Herrenknecht: A German super drill changed all of...

Covid, the pandemic is over, goodbye super earnings....

International Gold Prices Nearing Key Support at $1929...

Usa: non farm payrolls below expectations in July...

Stock exchange podcast: BYD, Nio or Tesla? This...

Wells Fargo Customers Hit with Technical Glitch, Accounts...

Catania, the airport is fully operational again

Request to the federal government: New pensioners get...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy