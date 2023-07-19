Real estate: Each of these single-family houses is one too many

Two long bike rides through East Brandenburg left me affected. Between Fürstenwalde and Frankfurt Oder, I saw freshly deforested areas, construction sites and newly erected, often single-storey single-family houses everywhere. Every construction project gave me a stab. It showed me all too clearly how out of time it is. Just so that another family can still get the catalog dream of the Germans cheaply – in villages that don’t even have a baker.

Earth is then piled up around the soulless houses with what is probably the lowest energy standard that has just been approved, and hundreds of square meters of the most senseless of all areas are laid out: lawn.

