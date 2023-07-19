Home » Real estate: Each of these single-family houses is one too many
Business

Real estate: Each of these single-family houses is one too many

by admin
Real estate: Each of these single-family houses is one too many

Two long bike rides through East Brandenburg left me affected. Between Fürstenwalde and Frankfurt Oder, I saw freshly deforested areas, construction sites and newly erected, often single-storey single-family houses everywhere. Every construction project gave me a stab. It showed me all too clearly how out of time it is. Just so that another family can still get the catalog dream of the Germans cheaply – in villages that don’t even have a baker.

Earth is then piled up around the soulless houses with what is probably the lowest energy standard that has just been approved, and hundreds of square meters of the most senseless of all areas are laid out: lawn.

See also  Specter, here is the first Rolls-Royce electric

You may also like

Brent Oil Rises Amid Expectations of Fed Rate...

Santanchè, warranty notice for Visibilia notified on 17...

New gas heating: Green warnings don’t catch the...

Peso Appreciates, Mexican Stock Exchange Falls Amid Uncertainty...

Tod’s expands: the luxury maison from the Marche...

Green Deal wobbles: Poland’s fight for the dirtiest...

Scagni murder, a joke for the family. Archiving...

Goldman Sachs’ Q2 Profit Plunges 60%: Worst Performance...

Usa: oil inventories down by 0.7 million

The Mexican Peso Rises to Sixth Place Among...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy