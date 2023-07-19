Mitrović boycotts Fulham | Sports

The English media reports that the situation surrounding Aleksandar Mitrović and the club from London has intensified.

A shock in the middle of London – Aleksandar Mitrović decided to boycott Fulham because they did not allow him to go to Saudi Arabia and play for Al Hilal! As reported by “Skys sports” after Al Hilal came with a valuable offer 30.000.000 evra Fulham asked for twice as much, even 60.000.000 for the Serbian attacker, the Saudis also gave up.

Before that, the corpulent point guard from Smederevo asked for a new improved contract from the club, and after he didn’t get it, he decided to do everything to get better conditions, so he was ready to go to Saudi Arabia.

The best scorer of the Serbian national team in history has been the best player of the “Craven Cottage” team for years, and when he didn’t get the increase he was looking for, Al Hilal appeared in the story. The club, which has already strengthened its ranks with Sergej Milinković-Savić, tried to come for Mitrović, but received a “ramp” in the form of an unrealistic price.

According to a well-informed English media, “Aleksandar Mitrović told his relatives that he will never play for Fulham again” after the London team’s unrealistic assessment of his price.

It was said that Mitrović’s family agrees and that they want to live in Saudi Arabia. However, it seems that the situation regarding Mitrović’s stay at the club is getting complicated and we will see how things will unfold until the end of the transfer window.



CHAOS IN FULAM – MITROVIĆ ANNOUNCED A BOYCOTT OF THE CLUB: He will not play anymore, he is asking to be released to Saudi Arabia immediately!

