ABRUZZO FILM COMMISSION – Towards the birth of the Foundation

The presentation event of the “Abruzzo Film Commission” Foundation promoted by the Presidency of the Region will be held on Wednesday 19 July 2023 at 10 in the Sala Ipogea of ​​the Regional Council in L’Aquila.

The event will open with institutional greetings from Ersilia Lancia, Councilor for Tourism of the Municipality, Roberto Santangelo, Vice President of the Regional Council, Daniele D’Amario, Councilor for Tourism, Culture and Productive Activities of the Region. The introduction to the proceedings will be by the President of the Abruzzo Region, Marco Marsilio.

There will be two discussion tables that will see the representatives of the film industry as protagonists with the aim of creating synergies between the players in the audiovisual system to enhance and make the Abruzzo Region brand recognizable at an international level.

They will discuss “Cinema System: the industries and trade associations for the audiovisual” Lucia Borgonzoni, Undersecretary of State for Culture, Francesco Rutelli, President of ANICA – National Association of Cinematographic and Audiovisual Industries (in video link), Marta Donzelli, President of CSC – Centro Sperimentale Cinematografia, Marina Marzotto, President of AGICI – General Association of Independent Film-Audiovisual Industries, Antonio Parente, Director General of Apulia Film Commission, Alessandro Passadore, Producer, Member of APE-Italy – Association of Executive Producers and APA – Association of Audiovisual Producers , Cristina Priarone, President of the Italian Film Commissions, Francesco Ranieri Martinotti, President of ANAC – National Association of Film Authors. The debate will be moderated by TG1 journalist Roberto Chinzari.

Instead, they will discuss “Abruzzo Terra di Cinema: Productions, Territory, Talent” Nicola Claudio, President of Rai Cinema, Aurelio De Laurentiis, President of Filmauro (in video link), Cristiano Bortone, Partner Bridging the Dragon, Sonia Fiucci , Location manager, Luca Barbareschi, producer and the actors Niccolò Galasso (O’ Pirucchio in “Mare Fuori”), Giacomo Ferrara (“Spadino” in the series “Suburra”) and Gabriele Cirilli.

The Round Table was moderated by the TG1 journalist Roberto Chinzari and the actress Manuela Morabito.

The conclusions of the works are entrusted to Marco Marsilio, President of the Abruzzo Region.

