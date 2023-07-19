Hot: the red stamps of the risk for workers are coming – Health

The red dots of the heat alert for the health of workers are here. A classification based on geographical areas, three days in three days, where to go and see the hours to avoid by type of work, from the heaviest, intense physical activity, to the lightest, moderate physical activity. By clicking on the forecasts on the www.worklimate.it website, you can access the risk map.





By choosing the type of work, whether in the sun or in the shade, the maps of Italy open up and the risk is classified with colors from green, no risk, to red, maximum level, passing through yellow (low) and l ‘orange (moderate), just like the risk stickers for the population of the Ministry of Health bulletin.





“The impact of accidents at work due to thermal extremes, where the heat is king, affects between four thousand and five thousand workers every year. A scourge that we have to manage more and more because it is no longer a question of a few days but of long periods of heat with increasingly frequent waves”, says Marco Morabito of the Cnr-Ibe to ANSA, explaining the project ‘Worklimate 2.0’ launched last May, coordinated by the National Research Council through the Institute for Bioeconomy (Cnr-Ibe) of Sesto Fiorentino (Florence) and Inail.





The platform allows you to enter heat risk forecasts for various worker profiles, heat risk forecasts based on the ordinances in force in some regions and forecasts of areas where it is possible to exceed the daily temperature threshold of 35°C .





“Useful data both for workers but above all for employers. There are organizational strategies that can save productivity by protecting the health of operators. Such as, for example, bringing forward one or three hours on the start of working hours, where possible, it can recover 30 to 50 percent of productivity compared to a job performed with prohibitive temperatures”. In addition to the platform, the Morabito team has restarted with the collection of about 30 case studies in the field to monitor the thermal environments during the performance of work compared with the physiological responses of individual employees and from next year a app that helps you assess your risks.



