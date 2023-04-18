FORMOSA – Neue Single „Burning Desire“ Out now!

Rock/Heavy Metal high-flyers FORMOSA from Germany will soon be releasing their new album “Bittersweet” and will also deliver the new single “Burning Desire” in advance! The album will be released on their own label Metalmosa in the good old DIY style!



FORMOSA’s new album is like a new beginning for the band. After the Corona break, the boys go full throttle and deliver ten strong numbers! With the songs and the sound of the record, the band reinvents itself without losing itself. “It feels like a fresh start, a new era,” says singer Nik Bird. Formosa’s music has evolved, some of the songs have become harder and faster, but overall each one is melodic and catchy. The production as well as the songwriting are at a top level so that Formosa present their best disc.

“We are very satisfied with the new album, we’ve put a lot of blood and sweat into it in the last few months between all the tours and the result is something to behold and hear” Nik Beer, guitarist. “We managed to remain true to ourselves and still not step on the spot. We’re mighty proud of the disc and now we’re excited to see what the rest of the world thinks” Paris Jay, drummer. In addition to the new record, Formosa are currently showing what they can do live! Formosa will release the album themselves through their own label, Metalmosa.

Tracklist „Bittersweet“:

1. Burning Desire

2. Horns Up

3. Melinda

4. Fight The Fire

5. Bittersweet

6. Living On A Blade

7. Welcome To My Hell

8. Crwaling Through The Night

9. Wild & Free

10. Iron Boar

Upcoming tour dates for the Bittersweet Tour:

14.04. Waldbronn – Soundcheck One

04/15 Munich – Orange Club

04/21 Cologne – MTC

04/22 Hanau – Bridgehead

28.04. Gensingen – Nahetal Arena

30.04. Berlin – Wild at Heart

05.05. Hamburg – Logo

06.05. Kassel – gold mine

02.09. Food – Formosa Beer Festival

