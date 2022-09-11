The love is endless and the romance is infinite. The premiere of Song Yun’s poetry drama “The Legend of Song: The Love of the Ancients”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-11 15:28

On the stage, the huge scroll unfolded, as if opening a history book, and the thousand-year-old Song Yun rushed across time and space. On the evening of September 10, the original Song Yunshi drama “Legend of the Song: The Love of the Ancients” premiered at the Zhejiang Art Theatre.

The play is produced by Zhejiang Performing Arts Group and Zhejiang Repertory Troupe. The famous director Li Bonan serves as the chief director, Miao Fangyun serves as the director, and the screenwriter Lin Qiaosi writes.

As a key project funded by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism in 2022 for the “Appreciation of the Song Dynasty – The Creation of Literary and Artistic Quality Projects”, “The Legend of the Song Dynasty” focuses on Song rhyme culture and takes the classic literary works of famous poets, ci, and literary works of the Song Dynasty as the context. It is divided into four chapters: “Dust is also romantic, prosperous world rhyme”, “Crazy is also romantic, graceful and affectionate”, “Ambition is also romantic, Zhuang Huaqi Yun”, “Soul is also romantic, family and country rhyme”, slowly unfolding a magnificent, emotional rhyme The continuous painting scroll of Song style.

As the stage was presented, the audience walked into the life scenes of the citizens in “Along the River During Qingming Festival”, and had a good time with them; enjoyed the classic arias of “The Pipa Ji”, the “Ancestor of Southern Opera”, and experienced the collision of ancient and modern dramas; read Li Qingzhao, Fan Zhongyan, Wen Tianxiang Wait for the literary works of famous Song Dynasty celebrities and the moving stories behind them, and feel their love and spirit…

In this poetic drama, many famous artists appeared on the stage, including Ya Kun, the “Golden Anchor” of China Central Radio and Television, Qu Xianhe, an artist of the “Shuangxin of Virtue and Art” of the Chinese Drama Association, and Zhang Yun, one of the “Top Ten Chinese Broadcasters”. Ying, famous performance artist Liu Jihong, etc. In addition, there are first-class actor and performance artist Song Yingqiu, first-class actor Gao Weiwei and so on. The well-known poems and prose of the Song Dynasty were recited by them on the spot. Every word, every sigh, and every sigh, they were full of Song rhyme and grace, which made the audience mesmerized.

That night, the play was simultaneously broadcast live on the cloud, and nearly 570,000 people watched it online.