Foshan Kung Fu Movie Week Celebrates Music and Martial Arts

The 2023 China·Foshan Greater Bay Area Kung Fu Movie Week concluded with a grand closing ceremony and music night on November 12. The event brought together representatives of the film and television industry, as well as members of the Foshan community, to celebrate the dynamic kung fu culture and the pursuit of dreams.

The music night, themed “Foshan is a city that can fight,” featured performances divided into three chapters: “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Swordsman, and The Greatest Hero.” The event highlighted the intertwining of light and shadow, immortal classics, and the power of youth, creating a vibrant and colorful spectacle.

Renowned artists such as Long Ting, Zeng Bitt, and Liang Yuying delivered powerful performances, taking the audience on a nostalgic journey through martial arts legends and the spirit of Foshan. Additionally, over 50 “new martial arts forces” showcased their skills in a performance titled “Kung Fu New Generation,” demonstrating the timeless nature of kung fu and the enduring pursuit of dreams.

The music night not only featured captivating performances but also allowed heavyweight guests from the film and television industry to gather and discuss the development of the industry. Directors, producers, and martial arts instructors shared their kung fu dreams and experiences, emphasizing the importance of Foshan’s influence in inspiring future works.

Cui Rui, the director of the blockbuster film “The Disappearance,” expressed how Foshan’s classical and modern atmosphere had inspired his recent work, highlighting the city’s role in shaping the future of the film industry.

The 2023 China·Foshan Greater Bay Area Kung Fu Movie Week was directed by the Guangdong Provincial Film Bureau and sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Foshan Municipal Party Committee and the Foshan Municipal Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau. With the closing ceremony and music night, the eight-day celebration of light and shadow came to a thrilling conclusion, leaving a lasting impact on the film and television industry.