Fossilization – Leprous Daylight – HeavyPop.at

November 18, 2023

Leprous Daylightthe debut album from Fossilizationkeeps the promises made by the 2021 EP He Whose Name Was Long Forgotten as well as the split with Ritual Necromancy in the previous year.

With direct death metal attacks and rattling caverncore vocals from hell, manic tremolo riffs and nasty melodic seductions on furiously galloping and tacking rhythms that (now only) allow themselves to be sporadically undermined by a crushing doom heaviness , likes the infusion of the Brazilian Jupitarian-Half V and P as Fossilization Strictly speaking, they are already generic and don’t bring any really original aces to the genre table, where numerous colleagues like Dead Congregation play their cards as adeptly as they can form a formative influence.

But where that Was may not provide absolute unique selling points, but that trumps it How in case of Leprous Daylight even more so.

Along the dirty, powerful production, the record’s more immediately captivating stream lives on the one hand from the sophisticated, constantly exciting performance, which presents every idea as hungrily and energetically as with striking barbs, and on the other hand from damn dynamic songwriting, the intensity of which lasts an entertaining 37 minutes with so many strong scenes in the (largely escaping uniformity) violence, be it the hammering middle section that creates space Oracle of Reversion or all the tempo changes in the highlight At the Heart of the Nest.

That the overarching arc of tension Leprous Daylight also true in that Fossilization with Eon and even more so the almost epic-seeming one Wrought in the Abyss moving further into doom (which is almost traditionally flirtatious at times apart from the vocals), then also ensures a satisfying climax that definitely makes up for the fact that perhaps no moment here makes your jaw drop per se – but each passage is even better than the previous one .

