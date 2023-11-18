The product workers: Integration of UX professionals into the Scrum team

Integrating User Experience (UX) professionals into a Scrum team is a real challenge and requires a deep understanding of the different characters that can appear in this process. In this episode, product worker Dominique Winter talks to Florian Holzhäuser, Digital Product Designer at IT Sonix, about his experiences and insights into mastering this challenge.

Advertisement

Preacher, mentor, doer and daywalker

Florian Holzhäuser identified four possible characters for how UX professionals can be integrated into the Scrum team. Preacher, mentor, doer and daywalker. Each of these characters brings different perspectives and skills that can impact the way Scrum teams work together. The character depends on various factors, including the available budget and the amount of work.

The preacher is someone who passionately preaches the importance of UX in the development process. This character can help raise awareness within the team and emphasize the importance of a user-centered approach. Integrating a preacher can be particularly useful when the team has little experience with UX and needs a push for a paradigm shift.The Mentor plays a key role in guiding and training the team in UX. This character brings not only specialist knowledge, but also didactic skills. Through the mentor, team members can improve their UX skills, which can lead to an independent and competent team in the long term Maker is someone who works directly on the UX tasks and delivers practical solutions. This character is particularly effective when quick results are required and the team needs direct support in implementing UX practices. However, integrating a maker can be more intensive in the budget as more resources may be required. Finally, there is the Daywalker, who can flexibly switch between the different worlds. This character is adaptable and can take on different roles depending on the needs of the team. Integrating a Daywalker can improve team flexibility and ensure that UX professionals integrate seamlessly into the Scrum process.

Overall, this discussion makes it clear that integrating UX professionals into Scrum teams is not only an organizational challenge, but also an opportunity to improve the quality of products through a greater focus on the user experience.

The current edition of the podcast is also available on the Produktwerker blog: “Integrating UX professionals into the Scrum team”.

(way)

To home page

Share this: Facebook

X

