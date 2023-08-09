Francisco, one of the youngest champions of The 8 Steps: how was his historic comeback in the final

A young student was the protagonist of a feat this Tuesday in ‘The 8 Steps of the 3 million’, the vibrant question and answer contest whose winner receives millions of dollars. Francisco, 18, managed to reverse an adverse result in the final of the duel against his rival Leonardo, who was aiming for a third consecutive victory to win $ 9 million. “I can not believe it”recognized the champion of the contest.

New contestants arrive every week who compete for $3 million on the show he hosts. Guido Ducktransmitted by the screen of The thirteen.

Francisco became the protagonist of the contest for several reasons: He is one of the youngest champions of the competition. Added to this, returned a negative result in the final instance, when it seemed that his opponent, Leonardo, was going to win the $ 9 million.

The young man is an 18-year-old student who is currently studying for a degree in international relations at the University of Lanús.

When asked about the destination that would give the millionaire prize, Francisco revealed that he would use the money “mainly for study and savings.”

“I came with my parents, Carlos and Alejandra”stated the champion at the beginning of the program.

Francisco, champion of ‘The 8 Steps’. Photos: El Trece (video capture)

“I can’t believe it,” said the young champion

When Francisco managed to reverse the disadvantage and consecrated himself champion of ‘The 8 Steps’the host showered him with praise for his remarkable progress throughout the trivia contest.

“Francisco asserted himself in the game, his journey becoming more solid and in the final he managed to unseat Leonardo who was going for 9 million pesos,” said Kaczka after asking for a loud applause for the winner.

“You Won Phenomenon”Guido said to the young man and he replied: “I can not believe it”.

“You started down in the final, you turned it around. Are you back for the 6 million tomorrow?”questioned the driver of The 8 Steps of the 3 million.

“Obviously Guido, I’ll be back tomorrow”, assured the winner of the contest, which seeks to increase the prize to $6 million. You’ll make it?

CA/ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

