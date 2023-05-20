Françoise Sagan’s Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California wins the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este

CERNOBBIO – The 53 beautiful women of the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance paraded in the rain this year. Wet but beautiful. However, only one won the Gold Cup. This year’s winner was the Ferrari 250 GT Spider California, a 1961 car, built in just 55 units, with bodywork by Pininfarina and Scaglietti, from the Keybridge Collection in Hong Kong.

The major difference between the original California Spider and the series presented at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1960 was the change of wheelbase. Many movie stars such as Alain Delon, James Coburn and Roger Vadim sat behind the wheel of this type of car. Jan De Vroom raced in it at both the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 1961 12 Hours of Sebring, finishing 12th overall – an incredible achievement for a road-legal convertible.

The first owner of this specimen was the French writer Françoise Sagan. “Whisky, gambling and Ferraris are better than housework”, was the famous motto of this woman who loved to live above the lines.

Françoise Sagan, the writer of Bonjour tristesse in love with supercars by Marco Tullio Giordana

January 26, 2022



This year the cars that took part in the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este were divided into eight categories: from the one dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans to the one dedicated to the elegance and sportsmanship made in Italy , But also from the fascinating Granturismo to the “Fast and Formal”, a fascinating mix of speed and aesthetics. Including a category dedicated entirely to Porsche and its 75-year history of success.

Models that have made automotive history. Unforgettable for their shapes, technological solutions and vision with which they have been able to anticipate the future. But also for their economic value which often exceeds ten million euros. Unique pieces, restored to perfection and fully functional.





Duesenberg SJ Speedster Gurney Nutting

Seeing them all together undoubtedly makes a great impression. As well as re-reading their single story. Any examples? One of the most fascinating is the Duesemberg SJ Speedster, Gurney Nutting (1938) which was driven by Gary Cooper, Clark Gable, Greta Garbo and James Cagney in the 1930s. An Oscar-winning car built in only 36 units but only on the last one was the spectacular “Boat -Tail-Speedster” bodywork installed. Again the Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS, Berlinetta Riva “La Serenissima” (1950): this is also a unique piece, an elegant and at the same time sporty design of dazzling beauty, born on the drawing board of Count Giovanni Lurani Cernuschi. Immediately sold in the United States, the 6C 2500 SS returned to Europe for the first time precisely for the Concorso d’Eleganza.





Aston Martin DB4 GT Coupé

Also not to be missed are another classic such as the Aston Martin DB4 GT Coupé (1960), a lighter but clearly more powerful sports version of the famous model, produced in 30 units and the Maserati 3500 GT Coupé Touring (1962), purchased by the entertainer and singer American Eddie Fischer who spent 6,400 dollars on the Italian exotic in metallic gold and white Connolly leather to give to his wife Liz Taylor who, however, must not have appreciated it, since she only toured the block with it. Which is why Fischer gave it to Antony Quinn.





Maserati 3500 GT Coupé Touring





Ferrari 250 GTO

Finally, two more Ferraris, the 250 Testa Rossa (1959) and the all-time masterpiece, the 250 GTO (1962). Absolute protagonists of the competition with lots of eyes focused on their lines and above all on their charm and elegance. Unrepeatable icons.