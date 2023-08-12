Free castration of dogs and cats until August 18

The neuter program has continuous vacancies, available on the last Wednesday and Thursday of the month

On August 18, the castration surgeries of the animals of tutors included in the list released by the Secretariat for the Environment and Animal Protection of the Federal District (Sema-DF), released on the 1st of this month.

The neuter program is with continuous vacancies, available on the last Wednesday and Thursday of the month. To enroll, it is necessary that the person responsible for the animal register in Agenda DF, and it is possible to register only two animals per CPF, with exclusion filters for surplus registrations.

“The importance of castration is to prevent diseases such as prostate and breast cancer, in addition to increasing the life span of pets and reducing the number of abandoned animals”, explained the Undersecretary for Animal Protection, Edilene Dias Cerqueira.

According to the secretary, in the month of August the surgeries were reduced by the proximity of the contractual renewal period with the veterinary clinics. Between the 30th of August and the 1st of September, new vacancies will be open for registration, with surgeries for the month of September. “It’s good to pay attention, because vacancies close quickly”, adds Edilene, giving the tip.

To register, you need a document with a photo and proof of residence. After scheduling, it is important to access the website of the accredited clinic where the surgery was scheduled, to see issues such as fasting the pet and pre- and post-operative preparations.

Guidelines for the surgery

It is important to highlight that the animals undergo general anesthesia. In case of elderly animals or with flatter noses, for example, a medical evaluation is necessary to see if inhalation anesthesia is feasible. In some cases, the anesthetic procedure is different and will have to be paid for by the tutor.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In order to perform the surgery, it is mandatory to present proof of scheduling of each animal, in addition to the guardian’s photo ID and proof of address, proving to be a resident of the Federal District. Failure to comply with these obligations will prevent the surgery from being performed and the tutor will lose his job.

The opening hours at the clinic are by arrival, and it is advisable that the tutor has the day available only for this purpose, in addition to taking the animals with a muzzle or, in the case of felines, in the appropriate transport boxes to avoid escapes or accidents.

Still referring to surgery, in case of death of the animal, the guardian has the option of requesting a necroscopic report, which is obligatorily paid for by the clinic.

Population survey

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The Undersecretariat for Animal Protection launched the Population Survey of Dogs and Cats. According to the collected data, of the 3,010,881 inhabitants of the DF, 60% have domestic animals. Of the homes interviewed, 41.9% have dogs and 11.1% have cats.

“The participation of the population in filling out the survey is essential to verify the quantitative reality, especially of non-castrated animals, in order to develop ideal policies for the population control of animals”, points out the undersecretary.

To participate in the survey, access the Dog and Cat Population Survey link or point your cell phone camera at the QR Code below.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

