Friday Night SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Returns and Chaos Erupts

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown had fans on the edge of their seats as Roman Reigns made a huge announcement about a promotion. Reigns welcomed back Roman Reigns, who said it was time for a promotion and to congratulate his brother, Solo Sikoa, on his promotion.

However, Randy Orton had other plans as he interrupted Reigns and demanded a chance to get revenge on him and The Bloodline for an attack that left him out of action for 18 months. This led to a tense confrontation between the two WWE superstars, with Orton attempting to RKO Reigns, only to have the move avoided.

Elsewhere, Carmelo Hayes defeated Grayson Waller to advance to the semifinals of the tournament for a shot at the United States Championship, while Kevin Owens also advanced after defeating Austin Theory.

In a surprise turn of events, AJ Styles made a return to attack Reigns and The Bloodline, leading to chaos in the main event. Orton emerged victorious in his match against Jimmy Uso, only to be attacked by The Bloodline along with LA Knight. Styles then shocked everyone by attacking Knight and leaving the ring.

The evening concluded with many questions left unanswered, leaving fans eager for the next installment of Friday Night SmackDown.

