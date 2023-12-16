Does Haaland play? Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, probable lineups and where to watch the Premier League match

Manchester City goes head-to-head with Crystal Palace this Saturday for the 17th day of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium, starting at 10:00 am, Eastern Time in the United States, and at 9:00 am, Central Time in Mexico.

Manchester City enters today’s match in fourth position in the Premier League, with 33 points, four less than leaders, Liverpool. They will travel to Saudi Arabia after this match to debut in the Club World Cup, facing Urawa Red Diamonds in the semi-finals. However, there’s a cloud of uncertainty over the availability of Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s top scorer, due to a foot injury he’s been nursing.

The Norwegian striker has missed the last two games of the season against Luton Town and Red Star of Belgrade and will not participate this Saturday against Crystal Palace. Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, confirmed that Haaland is undergoing rehabilitation work and expressed hope for his availability in next week’s travel to Saudi Arabia.

Guardiola stated that Haaland might be able to play in the Club World Cup but doubts his participation in the Premier League match. Despite the injury, Haaland has had exceptional performances and was recently nominated for FIFA The Best award. In the competitions, he played during the qualification period, Haaland managed to score 28 times in 33 matches.

The match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will also see Crystal Palace dealing with their own set of challenges. The lineups for the Premier match have been announced with both teams preparing for a thrilling face-off. Fans can catch the thrilling match online or on TV as it promises to be actionpacked.