Wishlist: which artist would you like to see at Pukkelpop?

by admin

Lana Del Rey is already mentioned most often in the comments on the organization’s Instagram post. — © Hilary Walsh

Hasselt

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM

Your favorite artist on a Pukkelpop stage, that present will not be under the Christmas tree yet. Traditionally, we have to wait until spring for the first names. You can give the organization a boost by listing your top three for next summer’s poster.

Anyone who completes their so-called wishlist has a chance to win free tickets, a backstage tour or a Pukkelpop sticker. In response to the organization’s Instagram post, one name stands out on the wish list: the American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey.

Pukkelpop is scheduled for August 15 to 18 next year.

You can complete your Pukkelpop wishlist at www.pukkelpop.be/nl/wishlist/

