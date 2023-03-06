Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, March 5[Review of Highlights]Yoo Ah In was tested positive for four drugs; Lee Min Ho clarified that the tax collection was due to an accounting error; BTS j-hope’s solo single “on the street” was launched; Song Hye Kyo assisted in the production The video promotes Zheng Jinghe, a female independent activist; the first domestic solo concert of the women’s group aespa ended successfully.

▲Korean star Yoo Ah In was tested positive for four drugs

According to South Korean police on the 2nd, in addition to marijuana and propofol, actor Yoo Ah In is also suspected of taking cocaine and ketamine (K powder). Last year, the police were commissioned by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to conduct urine and hair tests on Yoo Ah-in, who returned from the United States on the 5th of last month, and commissioned the National Institute of Scientific Research to test his samples. A urine test at the time was positive for marijuana and a hair test was positive for propofol.The police also on the 8th to 9th of the same monthSearches for plastic surgery hospitals in downtown Seoul, Obtained Liu Yaren’s prescription information and diagnosis and treatment records. As the investigation by the National Institute of Scientific Research draws to a close, the police plan to summon Yoo Ya-in as a drug suspect in the near future to investigate his drug purchase channels and smoking process.

▲Lee Min Ho clarified that the tax collection was due to an accounting error

Korean actor Lee Min Ho clarified on the 2nd that the National Taxation Service’s tax collection on him was caused by an accounting error. MYM Entertainment, Lee Min Ho’s agency, issued a position paper on the same day, stating that whether the compensation for damages caused by the violation of the portrait rights of its artist (Lee Min Ho) is within the scope of taxation, there are different opinions from various parties, which led to the tax collection. The brokerage company emphasized that this was an error in the accounting treatment of legal person expenses, and after corrections, the tax was paid in full.

▲ Bulletproofj-hope’s solo single “on the street” is online

J-hope (Jung Hoseok), a member of the Korean boy group BTS, released his digital single “on the street” on the 3rd to meet fans. This is j-hope’s new solo song after releasing his first solo album “Jack In The Box” in July last year. J-hope personally participated in the writing and composing of “on the street”, expressing his heart and true feelings to the global “Ami” (BTS fan club).

“on the street” is a song in the hip-hop style of Luo Fei, with a perfect fusion of moving melody and warm lyrics, releasing unique hope and warmth. j-hope participated in the song writing and composing, and the famous American rapper J.Cole participated in the accompanying singing.

▲Song Hye Kyo Helps Produce Video to Promote Female Independence Activist Jeong Kyung Hwa

Xu Dide, a professor at Sungshin Women’s University in South Korea, said on the 1st that on the occasion of March 1st, he collaborated with actor Song Hye Kyo to produce Zheng Jinghe, an independent activist who is in charge of the logistics work of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea. Jeong Kyung-hwa was the daughter-in-law of Kim Ga-jin (1846-1922), a civil servant at the end of the Joseon Dynasty and an adviser to the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea. Zheng Jinghe followed her husband and father-in-law in exile in Shanghai to become a member of the Provisional Government, and she worked for the Provisional Government before returning to China after liberation. The video introduces Zheng Jinghe’s secret return to South Korea, raising funds for the Anti-Japanese Independence Movement, active activities in organizations such as the Korean Patriotic Women’s Association, and taking care of the daily life of the head of the Provisional Government and his family and dedicating himself to the operation of the Provisional Government. face.

▲aespa’s first solo concert in China ended successfully

The brokerage company SM Entertainment stated on February 27 that the first domestic solo concert held by its girl group aespa at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul from the 25th to the 26th “2023 aespa 1st Concert SYNK : HYPER LINE“Successfully ended.

The concert was broadcast to 79 countries and regions around the world through the online live broadcast platform “Beyond LIVE”. aespa performed 25 songs including hits such as ‘Black Mamba’ and ‘Next Level’ and unreleased songs. (over)

