06.03.2023

Outgoing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in his last work report to the National People’s Congress, emphasized that China’s development this year should “adhere to stability and make progress while maintaining stability.” Beijing will focus on maintaining economic stability. In addition to this year’s GDP growth target of 5%, the report What else did he mention?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website)Li KeqiangIn the “Government Work Report” released at the National People’s Congress on Sunday (March 5), the word “stability” was mentioned more than 30 times, emphasizing the stabilization of prices, employment and supply chains, showing Beijing’s determination to stabilize the impact of the epidemic and the clean-up. The Chinese economy hit hard by the zero policy.

The Chinese government summed up this year’s government work report with seven key words: “stability, security, innovation, reform, reduction, reduction, and people.” . The continuation is to “maintain” economic operation; construct “new” development; deepen “reform” reform and opening up; “reduce” taxes and fees to be fair and inclusive; “reduce” financing costs; spindle.

On China‘s key work projects this year, Li Keqiang raised eight points: expanding domestic demand; accelerating the construction of a modernized system; Promote rural revitalization; promote the green transformation of development methods, ensure basic people’s livelihood and develop social undertakings.

The expansion of domestic demand is given top priority. It is worth noting that Li Keqiang mentioned that “government investment and policy incentives must effectively drive social investment,” echoing China‘s goal of stabilizing the economy. China‘s gross domestic product (GDP) this yearGrowth target set at 5%。

According to the Nikkei, which reviewed all the work reports since Xi Jinping became the general secretary, he found that the number of mentions of “stability” this year has increased by nearly 40% compared to last year. word.

China‘s economic growth slowed to 3% last year due to strict zero-clearing and large-scale lockdowns, far below the original target of 5.5%. At the same time, the youth unemployment rate remains high. At the end of last year, after the “white paper movement” broke out among Chinese people who resisted the zero-clearing policy, China eased the epidemic prevention restrictions and regarded economic recovery as a way to stabilize society.

In his report to this year’s National People’s Congress, Li Keqiang emphasized that China‘s development this year should “adhere to stability and seek progress while maintaining stability.”



In this work report, compared with “reform” which was mentioned no less than a hundred times in 2018 and 2019, the number of mentions of the word this time has been greatly reduced to about 40 times, which is 5% less than last year. This suggests that Xi Jinping’s government is prioritizing stabilizing the economy and shying away from reforms that might antagonize vested interests.

The “common prosperity” proposed by Xi Jinping in order to solve the gap between the rich and the poor in Chinese society has been mentioned several times in the past two years, but it has completely disappeared in this year’s report, and “clearing” has never been mentioned again.

In addition, in the report, “energy” was mentioned 14 times, and the frequency of use increased by 17% compared with last year, while the frequency of “food” increased by nearly 90%, and was mentioned 18 times. The number of times these two have been mentioned is the highest since Xi Jinping came to power.

The term “Chinese-style modernization” appeared for the first time in 11 years. This concept was promoted with great fanfare at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is believed that China will keep a distance from Western ideas in its future development.

(comprehensive report)

