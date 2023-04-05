Home News A child affected by an explosion in a clandestine rocketry in Santa Ana is transferred to the US
News

A child affected by an explosion in a clandestine rocketry in Santa Ana is transferred to the US

by admin
A child affected by an explosion in a clandestine rocketry in Santa Ana is transferred to the US

Government authorities, together with international medical personnel, carried out the transfer of a minor who suffered third-degree burns after an explosion in a clandestine rocketry in the Planes del Ranchador canton, municipality of Santa Ana.

The transfer was carried out with a strict medical protocol in collaboration with Shriners Children’s, so that the child can be treated at the Hospital in Galveston, Texas.

The displacement was made from the Benjamín Bloom Children’s Hospital with type A ambulances of the Medical Emergency System to the Monsignor Óscar Arnulfo Romero Airport, where an ambulance plane was waiting for him that guaranteed his stabilization during the journey.

Health Minister Francisco Alabi was at the airport where he supervised the correct transfer, met the child’s mother and thanked the members of Shriners Children’s for the treatment facilities in Galveston, Texas, United States.

“We thank Shriners Children’s for their support and interest in helping Salvadoran children; the child under 10 years of age has been transferred in an ambulance plane to the Hospital in Galveston, Texas. These alliances allow us to continue saving lives,” she noted.

The explosion in this area also left four people dead and 10 injured, including the minor.

See also  Ángel Barajas won the gold medal in the Gymnastics World Cup that takes place in Turkey

You may also like

How much does the difficulty in finding personnel...

Triin Laasi-Óige: vocational education is a highway to...

The best spas in Cesar to visit at...

Concentrating on the New Journey——The majority of party...

Chiara Forlani talks about ‘setting, era, characters’

Is it possible to lose 10 kilos in...

Rimini increasingly friendly to bicycles — Environment

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is admitted...

Tourism in Risaralda before the possible emergency of...

“Qingming” cultural relics send flowers to commemorate and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy