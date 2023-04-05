Government authorities, together with international medical personnel, carried out the transfer of a minor who suffered third-degree burns after an explosion in a clandestine rocketry in the Planes del Ranchador canton, municipality of Santa Ana.

The transfer was carried out with a strict medical protocol in collaboration with Shriners Children’s, so that the child can be treated at the Hospital in Galveston, Texas.

The displacement was made from the Benjamín Bloom Children’s Hospital with type A ambulances of the Medical Emergency System to the Monsignor Óscar Arnulfo Romero Airport, where an ambulance plane was waiting for him that guaranteed his stabilization during the journey.

Health Minister Francisco Alabi was at the airport where he supervised the correct transfer, met the child’s mother and thanked the members of Shriners Children’s for the treatment facilities in Galveston, Texas, United States.

“We thank Shriners Children’s for their support and interest in helping Salvadoran children; the child under 10 years of age has been transferred in an ambulance plane to the Hospital in Galveston, Texas. These alliances allow us to continue saving lives,” she noted.

The explosion in this area also left four people dead and 10 injured, including the minor.