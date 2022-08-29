The Eternal Daughter

One of the names to be noted with great attention in the competition is that of Joanna Hogg, an English director born in 1960 who, after a lot of apprenticeship, made herself known with two surprising films such as “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir: Part II” . In “The Eternal Daughter” at the center is the story of a middle-aged daughter and an elderly mother, who return to their old family home, an old estate that has become a hotel, now almost completely empty but full of mysteries. Here the two women find themselves having to face some secrets, which have so far remained buried over time. This film, starring Tilda Swinton, promises to be of great charm.

The Son

Great French playwright Florian Zeller made his film debut with the adaptation of his play “The Father” in 2020, signing one of the most powerful debut works of that season. “The Son” is his second work for the big screen and is still a transposition of one of his theatrical work: the feeling is that you can find the emotions of the debut in this feature film about a father, whose life with the partner and their child is shaken by the arrival of his ex-wife on the scene. Great cast with Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern and Anthony Hopkins.

Don’t Worry Darling

It looks like a sort of feminine “Truman Show” this film about a 1950s housewife who begins to fear that her perfect life hides several terrifying secrets. Actress Olivia Wilde directed this film which promises to be one of the most curious cases of the autumn of cinema. In Venice it is out of competition and will certainly be one of the most talked about titles of the exhibition.

The Whale

It was the year 2008 when Darren Aronofsky won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival with “The Wrestler”, a film in which the American director relaunched the career of Mickey Rourke. Now he could do the same with Brendan Fraser, star of “The Whale”, a film about a middle-aged teacher, victim of a severe form of obesity, who tries to reconcile with his teenage daughter. Tears in sight for this highly anticipated feature film.

The lord of the ants

Among the many unmissable Italian titles of the Festival, a special mention goes to the new feature film by Gianni Amelio, “The Lord of the Ants”, inspired by the true story of Aldo Braibanti, the playwright and poet sentenced to nine years in prison at the end of the 1960s. on charges of plagiarism. This work starring Luigi Lo Cascio and Elio Germano promises to be one of the most profound films of the event.