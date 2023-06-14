Frozen Cordoba: 6.7 degrees below zero in the airport area

This Wednesday was the coldest day so far this year in the city of Córdoba with a mark of 6.7 degrees below zero at 6 in the morning in the Ambrosio Taravella international airport area.

In the center of the Cordoba capital, the official minimum mark was registered at 7:30 a.m. and was 1 degree below zero, as confirmed by Profile Cordoba from the Air Station Forecast Office.

The wave of polar cold that affects the entire Cordoba territory also caused frost throughout the interior of the province.

The lowest marks were registered in Villa de María de Río Seco with 4.8 degrees below zero, Laboulaye with -4.7°, and Marcos Juárez with -4.4°.

14JUN | #Temperatures today’s minimum (°C)🌡️🥶 La Quiaca -11

Uspallata -9

Villa Reynolds -8,8

Córdoba -6,7

Jáchal -6

The Dovecote -4.8

Malargüe -4.8

Villa Maria del Rio Seco -4.8

Flour -4,7

Marcos Juarez -4.4

Salta -4,4

One-Eyed Deer -4

Colonel Suarez -4

Saint John -4 pic.twitter.com/7ECERdk9UB — SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina) June 14, 2023

The cold front, which advanced in recent days from Patagonia, raised expectations for a probable snowfall in the Cordoba mountains. This meteorological phenomenon could materialize next long weekend, according to specialists.

When could it snow in Córdoba?

Forecast for Cordoba

Thursday 15

Partly cloudy. Minimum: 1 degrees. Maximum: 16 degrees.

Friday 16

Something cloudy. Minimum: 4 degrees. Maximum: 17 degrees.

Saturday 17

Partly cloudy to partly cloudy. Minimum: 4 degrees. Maximum: 17 degrees.

Domingo 18

Partly cloudy. Minimum: 7 degrees. Maximum: 18 degrees.