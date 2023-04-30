Fructuoso Álvarez González, the author of the Flores Massacre, died

During this Sunday morning, Fruitful Alvarez Gonzalezthe material author of the episode known as the “Flores Massacre” where the Bagnato family and a friend of the victims died, died in the Ezeiza Prison, belonging to the Federal Penitentiary Service (SPF). The man was recovering from hip surgery performed earlier in the month.

Álvarez González had undergone surgery for a hip problem on April 4 at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian Acute Zonal General Hospital, although he was later transferred to the health center located inside the Ezeiza Complex for his recovery. As indicated by SPF sources to telamthis Sunday He had a clinical complication that led to “septic shock” that caused his death. After his death at the age of 63, his body was transferred to the morgue.

They denied parole to Fructuoso Álvarez González, author of the “Flores Massacre”

The news was confirmed by SPF authorities and by Matías Bagnato himself, the only survivor of the tragedy, through his Twitter account. “Today I can finally say it’s over. Mommy, Pa, Fer, Ale, Nico, rest in peace. I love you with all my heart,” the man wrote.

He also dedicated a message to Norma Calzarettahis grandmother, who accompanied him in the tireless fight and demand for justice for his case and died in 2020: “I would give my whole life to hug you and be together this day after 30 years of suffering. You too my love, now rest in peace. I love you beautiful granny”.

For her part, Luciana Carrasco, lawyer for the sole survivor, announced on her Twitter account that Bagnato will give a press conference this Monday morning “to close a stage and thank all those who accompanied him for so many years in the fight for justice”. “Mati won’t stop crying so we arranged this meeting to answer everyone. We leave him today to compose himself and breathe a little so that tomorrow he can talk calmly, “he told telam.

Debts, threats and a hellish night: the story of the “Flores Massacre”

The event occurred during the early hours of February 17, 1994. Around 3:30 in the morning, Álvarez González intentionally set fire to the Bagnato home, located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores. José Bagnato, 42, his wife Alicia Plaza, 40, their sons Fernando, 14, and Alejandro, 9, and Nicolás Borda, 11, a friend of the boys who had stayed to sleep that tragic night. The only survivor of the massacre was Matías Bagnato, who was 16 years old. After the crimes, he took refuge with his grandmother and began the fight for justice.

For the authorities, the culprit murdered the family because he could not collect a debt of $180,000 from them who claimed Jose. Years before the event, Álvarez González, a relative by marriage for being the husband of Alicia’s cousin, and Matías’s father were partners in the Bagnato shoe factory. However, the partnership did not last long due to discrepancies in interest on the debt.

Due to the fire, José Bagnato (42), Alicia Plaza, (40), Fernando Bagnato (14), Alejandro Bagnato (9) and Nicolás Borda (11) lost their lives.

As indicated infobaeDuring an afternoon in October 1993, the culprit called Calzaretta, Alicia’s mother and owner of the property where the shoe factory operated, with the excuse of reaching an agreement with the Bagnatos. Once there, he tried to convince the woman to sign a document acknowledging the debt. Given Norma’s refusal, the man began to beat her, forced her to snort cocaine and sexually harassed her after rubbing his penis across her face.

Álvarez González’s wife called the Bagnatos, who came to the place to help the woman, before which the culprit escaped through the roof of the house. before the episode, the family decided to file a complaint against Álvarez González at police station 38.

The only survivor was Matías Bagnato, who was 16 years old at the time of the events.

According to Matías, the man had been threatening them by telephone in the months prior to the fire. In that sense, he would call them at different times of the day and change the message depending on who was answering. If it was the Bagnato couple, “he spoke directly” requesting that they file the complaint against him. On the other hand, if any of the minors responded, “he was trying to scare us. He distorted his voice and told us ‘They are all dead. They died’ or made noises,” explained Matías.

Finally, during the early hours of that February 17, the convicted man parked his car in front of the Bagnatos’ home with the aim of carrying out his threats. The tests confirmed that the man threw two drums with fuel and set the house on fire in which almost the entire Bagnato family and a friend of the youngest son died.

The legal process against Álvarez González

A few days later, the authorities arrested Fructuoso, who he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Oral Court number 12 in November 1995. However, thanks to his Spanish citizenship, he was transferred in 2004 to the European country, where he was granted his freedom. The Spanish Justice commuted the sentence to 20 years since the figure of life imprisonment does not exist there. Added to this, in 2008 he returned to Argentina thanks to the delay of a judge in answering a letter from the Directorate of Migrations.

One morning in 2010, around 3:30, the same time the fire occurred, Matías Bagnato received a call at his home. “The phone rings at home, I answer and it was that same distorted voice asking for me. When I told him it was me, He told me to get ready that he was going to burn me like the rest of my family. My life ended again at that moment, I didn’t sleep any more the whole night,” the survivor recalled.

The Justice determined that the convicted person set fire to the case for a debt that he could not collect from José Bagnato.

In 2011 he was recaptured in Argentina after repeated threats against Bagnato. From that moment on he was imprisoned in the Federal Penitentiary Complex number 1 in Ezeiza. Despite the various requests for freedom that he made up to the time of his death, Justice ruled in favor of Bagnato.

Last March, the Criminal Enforcement judge number 1, María Jimena Monsalve, denied parole. In a brief presented by the magistrate herself, it was reported that “the request for Fructuoso’s incorporation into the probation institute is not granted, with respect to the life sentence imposed.”

In addition, he commented that the convicted person had presented an “evident involution” in his behavior within the prison, by expressing “difficulties in complying with the internal regulations, as well as his lack of adherence to the objectives set by the different treatment areas.”

Álvarez González made numerous requests for release, but all were rejected.

In this sense, the socio-environmental reports of the Correctional Council of the Ezeiza 1 Federal Complex indicated “unanimously” that Álvarez González was not in a condition to be released. In addition to this, the magistrate remarked “the lack of self-criticism” of the convicted person regarding the crime he committedwhich evidenced, according to her, “the need for her to continue her treatment” in prison.

Upon learning of this news, Bagnato had resorted to his social networks to thank the ruling: “I have just been notified that the Judge denied parole to Fructuoso Álvarez González. For now he is still in prison. I want to thank everyone for their unconditional support and love you. Believe me that alone, it would be impossible for me to bear all this“.

Currently, Matías Bagnato is part of the Crime Victims Observatory.

Having been asked if he was satisfied with the reasons given by the magistrate for rejecting the release, Bagnato maintained on that occasion that “the arguments were forceful”. “She captured and manifested all the results of the reports that were made to Fructuoso from the interdisciplinary team of the Ezeiza Prison,” explained the man.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the Massacre and throughout these decades Bagnato has shouldered his fight against the possibility that the multiple murderer would regain freedom. “It is getting harder and harder for me and these instances make me angry, impotent. because I don’t understand how, after such a crime, even today I have to continue my fight telling and reliving what happened,” he said at the time. Matías is currently part of the Crime Victims Observatory along with relatives of other victims of cases of violence, including Ángeles Rawson, the tragedy of Once and Cromañón.

mb / ds