Home » Fuerza Regida Detained by Los Angeles Police after Performance at BMO Stadium
Entertainment

Fuerza Regida Detained by Los Angeles Police after Performance at BMO Stadium

by admin
Fuerza Regida Detained by Los Angeles Police after Performance at BMO Stadium

Title: Fuerza Regida Detained by Los Angeles Police After Concert at BMO Stadium

Subtitle: Mexican-American Hitmakers Released Without Charges

Los Angeles, CA – Fuerza Regida, the popular Mexican-American band, was detained by the Los Angeles police after their performance at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night. According to their lawyer and record labels, the group was taken into custody shortly after their performance in front of thousands of fans.

Rancho Humilde, the band’s label, StreetMob Records, the label of JOP leader Chino Pacas, and the band’s attorney, Walter Mosley, released a joint statement to Billboard Español stating that the apprehension took place around 12:45 am on Sunday. The group, along with Chino Pacas and Calle 24, were held by the Los Angeles police for approximately two hours before being released around 2:15 am. No charges were filed against them.

Although the Los Angeles police have not confirmed the identities of those arrested, law enforcement informed Billboard that officers conducting a traffic check around 1:30 am in the Hollywood area discovered a member of the entourage carrying a concealed weapon. This individual was arrested and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Further details provided by the Los Angeles Times revealed that the armed individual was observed in one of the stopped cars when police were trying to control traffic in Hollywood. The sight of the weapon prompted officers to draw their weapons.

The incident has garnered attention on social media, with Rancho Humilde founder and CEO Jimmy Humilde addressing the matter on Instagram. In his post, he expressed frustration about the incident overshadowing the success of the sold-out concert, emphasizing that nothing serious occurred.

See also  "Ace Troop" Xiao Zhan's personal special release Xiao Zhan bluntly mentions Gu Yinye, he will think of Xiao Zhan|Xiao Zhan|Special|Ace Troop_Sina News

Fuerza Regida, known for their controversial songs, has made a significant impact on the rising Mexican music scene. They recently featured on the cover of Billboard Español’s June 2023 issue and have achieved five songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Their collaborations include “Dame bebe” with Grupo Frontera, “Ch y la pizza” with Natanael Cano, “Igualito a mi apá” with Peso Pluma, and their most recent solo releases “TQM” and “Sabor spawn.”

The Los Angeles police are yet to provide further information regarding the incident.

You may also like

Will Haven – VII – HeavyPop.at

ELEINE – We Shall Remain

The Curse of Vera Wang: Why Couples Divorce...

Xunfeng Summer Festival: A Hearty Summer Music Feast...

End Reign – The Way Of All Flesh...

Speed Limit – Cut A Long Story Short...

Is William Levy’s Heart Taken? Rumors of a...

Playlist “Jazz & Global Music from Austria 2023”...

The budding writer? Mostly go crazy

concert #50: bright eyes @ arena open air...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy