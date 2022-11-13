Home Entertainment FUMITO GANRYU x Converse’s Latest Collaboration Shoes “Baskate” Officially Debut
by admin
Fumito Ganryu, a Japanese designer who has nearly ten years of rich work experience in COMME des GARÇONS, has released the first joint clothing series with Converse in July, and this time finally ushered in the joint shoes used by models in Lookbook. “Baskate” appears.

“Baskate”, as the name suggests, is a new pair of shoes that combines the functions of a basketball sneaker and a skateboard shoe. It is based on the Converse ERX 260, a retro basketball shoe that was popular among NBA stars in the 1980s. In addition to the huge tongue and the upper three-dimensional embossed font pattern as the biggest features of the appearance, it is also equipped with an ankle support design and is equipped with Converse’s “ENERGY WAVE” exclusive midsole technology to provide comfortable cushioning.

FUMITO GANRYU x Converse “Baskate” shoes are priced at ¥For 29,700 yen, it is now available through the Converse website, the FUMITO GANRYU online store, and other Japanese retail outlets, and interested readers may head to the brand’s page to learn more.

