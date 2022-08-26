GEM Deng Ziqi’s music series album has been released to the third week, and the sixth burst title “Passion Song” is launched today. As the rap track with the most attitude and power among the songs released on the new album, “Passion” matches the explosive vocals with dark arrangements, ruthlessly exposing the twisted and dark side of the online world, and the lyrics are also denouncing online violence.

The new song in the new album is about to be released, and the plot trend of the music series is gradually becoming clear. The MV of this episode continues to tell the story of Qiu (GEM Deng Ziqi) and Carl (Wei Junjie), revealing everything behind the tragic car accident on the rainy night for the audience. Qiu created Gloria (played by GEM Deng Ziqi), and also deleted the account himself. The follow-up plot is still very curious.

Explosive rap conveys real emotions and sets out to denounce cyber violence

Different from the fifth single“do not wanna go Home”In the catchy rapping melody, “Passion” isGEM Deng ZiqiOne of the most experimental works since debut. In this song, the prelude has a strong classical atmosphere, played with the timbre of the jumping music box, which sets the absurd tone for the whole song. In terms of arrangement, the dark and mysterious melody is accompanied by emotionally explosive rap, and there is no repetition of any paragraph in the whole song, which is rare in popular music works. In order to create a desperate cry for help amid cyber violence, the end of the song breaks through the range of all previous works, and also witnesses GEM Deng Ziqi’s self-growth in singing.

“They use justice as a slogan, roar wantonly, and domineering in their words; their laughter is full of knives, their words are poison, how many people have been eaten” writes the harm caused by cyber violence. , This song is also one of the songs created by GEM Deng Ziqi based on her personal experience. She has also been slandered by online violence. the right way. But cyber violence still exists and brings countless tragedies to people’s lives. Therefore, GEM Deng Ziqi turned this experience into inspiration for writing songs and called on the public to reject cyber violence together.





GEM Deng Ziqi’s creation is based on the life music series update high energy constantly

As a singer-songwriter, GEM Deng Ziqi has swept the lyrics and music for most of the works. In the live broadcast at 8 pm every Thursday and Sunday, she mentioned that many works are inspired by personal experience. The inspiration for songs such as “My Secret” and “Sleeping Princess” came from the seniors who had a crush on him when he was a student. These songs express the feeling of liking a person but not dare to tell him; Afterwards, the creation was carried out with emotion.

Many songs in the new album “Revelation” also come from her daily life with people around her. For example, “You Are Not the First to Leave” reminds her of the sadness of being separated from her family when she was a child. I created it based on my experience of cyber violence. GEM Deng Ziqi’s sensitive and delicate heart is the source of music creation. She revealed in the live broadcast that her music mission is to comfort fans and bring consolation of love to everyone.

GEM Deng Ziqi’s music series album “Revelation” has been updated to the sixth episode, and the story line has gradually become clear. It turns out that the story started with Qiu. She and Carl fell in love in the real world. When their relationship was revealed by candid photography, it quickly made headlines. All kinds of ridicule and abuse in the comment area stung Qiu’s heart. She tried hard to suppress her inner fluctuations and came to the filming site to continue her work, but her harsh words caused her deeper low self-esteem. An accidental car accident caused Qiu to lose her lover, and cyber violence drowned Qiu like a flood of beasts. She also lost her faith in living, so she created the role of Gloria in Paradise, and Qiu indulged in the happiness and sweetness of the virtual world.

When Evan (Sun Chenjun) proposed to meet offline, Qiu panicked, she chose to delete the role, and Gloria disappeared from the paradise. Will Gloria return in the next episode? What kind of story will Qiu and Evan unfold? Continue to look forward to the next development of the plot.

GEM Deng Ziqi’s new album “Apocalypse” has released 6 songs, and won high praise for its excellent creation and variety of music styles. What surprises will the next 8 songs bring us? Every Tuesday and Friday at 0:00, the sound source will be launched on time, and the MV will be officially released at 12:00 noon. I look forward to the follow-up new songs, and let’s listen to the new songs together!

Further reading



