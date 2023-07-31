Georgina Rodriguez: Hey poppies! Here Ronaldo’s girlfriend shows her plump mega cheeks

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is enjoying the summer to the fullest. On vacation, the 29-year-old jets through the waves with an electric swim board and presents her plump mega cheeks in an XS string. This butt can be seen!

Since Georgina Rodriguez with Cristiano Ronaldo is in a relationship, she leads a life in the jet set. Not only in her own Netflix documentary “I am Georgina”, but also on the social image and video network Instagram, the beautiful model with Argentinian and Spanish roots regularly gives hot insights into her private life.

Georgina Rodriguez shows thong crackers on a jaunt through the water

The 29-year-old currently seems to be on vacation with her loved ones. Georgina Rodriguez does not reveal in her latest post where she, CR7 and her family relax, but the pictures and videos make it clear that they are having a really good time. A short video shows the CR7 girlfriend dashing through the waves on a SEABOB electric swim board.

XXL butt! Georgina Rodriguez airs her bare mega cheeks

For her joyride in the watercraft, Georgina Rodriguez opted for a microscopically small bikini consisting of a black triangle top and an XS tanga, also black. So while the Ronaldo girlfriend lies on the swim board and heats through the water, she gives her more than 50 million fans on Instagram a clear view of her mega cheeks, which flash sexy out of the water.

“Hottest mom in the world!” Fans love the crack butt of the CR7 girlfriend

The fans break out in a sweat at the sight of Georgina’s mega cheeks. “Georgina is the sexiest mom in the world!!” one fan commented on the sexy video. “A Queen. Point” and “Divine” are other followers.

However, the fans miss one person in the recordings: there is no trace of football star Cristiano Ronaldo. It can only be speculated whether Georgina is on holiday alone with the children or whether CR7 has just ducked in front of the camera.

