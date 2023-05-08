Gerardo Morales’ joke to Rodríguez Larreta when he greeted Lousteau

The UCR candidate for governor of Jujuy, Charles Sadir, won this Sunday, May 7, by 30 points ahead of their rivals. His candidacy was promoted by the radical and presidential candidate, Gerardo Moralesin search of his successor as governor.

This victory of his candidate gave the provincial leader a chance to strengthen his presidential project for the PASO on August 13. That is why he himself celebrated Sadir’s triumph in the ruling party’s bunker in the company of the main figures of the political space, such as Horacio Rodriguez Larreta y Martin Lousteau.

In this context, while giving a speech announcing the UCR candidate as the winner, it was that Morales “chicaneó” the Buenos Aires head of government after referring to Martín Lousteau as the one who “is going to replace him” in his position in front of the Government Headquarters of the City of Buenos Aires.

First of all, he expressed: “To the Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, thank you very much. Candidate for president too, just like me. Thank you very much for being here, you are doing a great job and thank you very much for joining us at this important moment”.

Who is Carlos Sadir, the candidate supported by Gerardo Morales to “deepen the transformative project” of Jujuy?

“Thank Martín Lousteau, who is also present here,” he added later and, after greeting the national senator with a hug, he went to Rodríguez Larreta and finished off: “Well, he’s the one who’s going to replace you. God willing, we’re working hard”.

Subsequently, the candidate for President of Jujuy gave the floor to the Buenos Aires head of government, who seemed not to give importance to the “joke” and said: “This is also a triumph of Together for Change in a country where people want change. And this is the way.”

“In Argentina it has already been decided, Argentines want a change with these values ​​that you have been carrying out in Jujuy“, Larreta maintained, speaking directly to Morales and highlighting “the value of order, progress and education.” “That is the future and this victory in Jujuy has been a step in that direction,” he said.

Among others, they also joined the festivities in Jujuy Maximilian Ferraroas head of the Civic Coalition, and a few referents of radicalism, such as the deputy Mario Negri and Emiliano Yacobittithe mayor Gustavo Posse, Jose Cano, Ricardo Buryaile y Natalia Neme.

AS/ff