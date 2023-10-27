Ghostrunner 2: Cyberpunk Action Game Now Available on Multiple Platforms, Introduces New Features and Expanded Gameplay

Global publisher 505 Games and developer One More Level have announced the release of “Ghostrunner 2,” a first-person cyberpunk action hack-and-slash game. Available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic, and GOG, the game brings back protagonist Jack as he returns to the crisis-ridden Damota.

Set one year after the events of the previous game, “Ghostrunner 2” follows Cyber ​​Ninja Jack as he rises to fight against an organization formed by a crazy AI cult. Armed with his sharp samurai sword, players will take on crazy cultists, cyber control freak warlords, and cruel AI entities in the Damo Tower, venturing out of it for the first time.

In addition to the intense combat, the game introduces thrilling vehicle combat, allowing players to drive high-speed motorcycles and knock down enemies. On foot, Jack retains the game’s iconic parkour and grapple moves, now improved and expanded to navigate diverse environmental surfaces in neon cities and wastelands. Players can slide tackle, dash, and dodge opponents’ deadly attacks in style.

“Ghostrunner 2” also features new abilities and progression systems, giving players more combat options and the ability to strategically avoid, parry, and defeat enemies. Boss battles have been enhanced, offering players greater freedom and challenging them to learn their cunning new tricks.

Immersing players in the cyberpunk world is a heart-pounding synthwave and dark electronic beats soundtrack. The game features tracks performed by esteemed creators including Dan Terminus, We Are Magonia, GosT, Daniel Deluxe, and award-winning composer Arkadiusz Rejkowski.

505 Games is a global game publisher and a subsidiary of Italian digital entertainment company Digital Bros. Their focus is on providing a wide variety of quality games for players of all ages, published and distributed on leading home consoles, PC, and mobile platforms. Some of their notable releases include “DEATH STRANDING,” “CONTROL,” “Assetto Corsa Competizione,” and “Gems of War,” among others.

As for One More Level, the studio was founded by industry veterans aiming to create games that they themselves would love to play. Their goal is to create rich and engaging experiences that keep players eager to “play one more level.”

“Ghostrunner 2” promises an immersive cyberpunk experience with intense action, enhanced gameplay mechanics, and an eclectic soundtrack. Players can now embark on an exhilarating adventure as they take on the role of Jack and battle against the forces threatening Damota.

