Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Difficult Times After Separating from Tom Brady

Headline: Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Difficulties During Separation from Tom Brady

Subtitle: Model expresses gratitude for tools that helped her cope during challenging times

Byline: [Author’s Name]

Date: [Date]

In a recent interview with People magazine, Gisele Bündchen has publicly discussed her emotional journey after separating from NFL player Tom Brady. The renowned model acknowledged the challenging times she and her family faced during the process.

Bündchen shared, “It’s been very hard on my family. It’s been a lot, in every area of my life, I feel like every time it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is what’s best given what’s happening around us.”

During this tumultuous period, the Brazilian supermodel’s parents fell ill, forcing her to split her time between caring for her children and her ailing parents while simultaneously navigating the divorce process. Bündchen expressed gratitude for having various tools and support systems that enabled her to overcome these challenges.

“I think if I didn’t have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would have been very difficult. And I think we can all relate to that, because I think we’ve all been through the roller coasters of life,” Bündchen stated.

In a surprising revelation, Bündchen also mentioned that she has eliminated alcohol from her life. The model noticed a significant difference in how she feels when she drinks compared to when she abstains. Recognizing the potential harm it caused, she made the decision to prioritize her health.

“Right after I turned 40, I actually felt a big difference between when I had the glass of wine and when I didn’t. It’s socially acceptable to have a glass of wine. And people even say, ‘Oh, it’s healthy for you.’ Well, for me it’s not healthy. If you want to ask your body what I ask my body, which is a lot, I can’t be drinking all these things, alcohol, caffeine because they add up,” Bündchen admitted.

Despite the personal hardships she faced, Bündchen demonstrates resilience and gratitude for the lessons learned throughout the process. She and Tom Brady share two children, Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady, ages 13 and 10 respectively.

As Bündchen’s interview sheds light on the difficulties faced by one of the world‘s most admired couples, it serves as a reminder that even those in the public eye have their fair share of challenges. The candid discussion provides insight into the strength and determination required to navigate through life’s unexpected twists and turns.

