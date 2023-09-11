Goal will link Buenos Aires – Ezeiza to Navegantes in the high summer season 2024

Photo: Alexandre Barros

Gol Linhas Aéreas announced one of its highlights of the high summer season: the new international route that will connect Navegantes/Balneário Camboriú, on the north coast of Santa Catarina, to Ezeiza airport, in Buenos Aires, from January 3rd. 2024.

Between the beginning of January and the Saturday following Carnival (17/02), there will be 5 weekly flights between the cities. From Navegantes/Balneário Camboriú, there are options for night flights, as well as mid-afternoon flights [veja tabelas de frequências e horários abaixo]. Departures from Buenos Aires/Ezeiza towards the north coast of Santa Catarina will be divided between early morning and early morning. In the period between February 18 and March 30, 2024, 3 weekly frequencies will be available to customers, in both directions.

Gol’s new direct and seasonal flights between Navegantes/Balneário Camboriú and Buenos Aires form the first international route under the concession of CCR Aeroportos, administrator of the airport in Santa Catarina. This new market will represent yet another gateway for Argentine tourists to have quick and comfortable access to one of the most beautiful regions of the country: the north coast of Santa Catarina and the Itajaí Valley, which attract a diverse public due to their attractive beaches, adventure tourism, its rich history and its festivals.

In the opposite direction, customers from the north of Santa Catarina will also be able to quickly travel to the vibrant Argentine capital, which brings together architecture, culture, gastronomy, wine and shopping. The Navegantes – Ezeiza route will be operated by Gol with the modern Boeing 737, with capacity for up to 176 passengers.

Once in Ezeiza, customers from Santa Catarina will be able to stay in the city or use options to connect with other renowned Argentine destinations through Gol’s partner company, Aerolíneas Argentinas. They are: Mendoza, Ushuaia, El Calafate, Córdoba, Salta and Iguazú, among others.

In Santa Catarina alone, during peaks in the 2024 summer high season, there will be almost 4 daily flights between the state and Buenos Aires: 1 daily between Aeroparque airport (AEP) and Florianópolis (FLN), 2 daily between Ezeiza airport and Florianópolis , in addition to the 5 weekly frequencies between Ezeiza and Navegantes/Balneário Camboriú.

