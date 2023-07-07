Home » Goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar was hospitalized for a brain haemorrhage
Entertainment

Goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar was hospitalized for a brain haemorrhage

by admin
Goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar was hospitalized for a brain haemorrhage

The Dutch ex-archer Edwin Van der Sar was hospitalized today for a brain hemorrhage but is “stable”as reported by Ajax in his country, where served as CEO until June.

«On Friday, Edwin van der Sar He’s had a hemorrhage around his brain. She is currently in the hospital in the intensive care unit. and is in stable condition,” Ajax tweeted.

“Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We are thinking of you,” he explained.

Van der Sar was in Ajax’s goal from 1990 to 1999 and then continued his career at Juventusfrom Italy, Fulham y Manchester United, from England. While he retired in V. V Noordwijk from his country in 2016.

Their The best moments occurred with the Champions League conquered with Ajax and Manchester.

Besides, He is remembered for the crossing with Ariel Ortega in the 1998 World Cup in Francewhen the Argentine headed it and saw the red card, in a decisive play from the emotional point of view for the subsequent elimination with the Netherlands 2-1with an agonizing goal from Dennis Bergkamp.

Van der Sar, 52 years old, He participated in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups, and, also, in four editions of the Eurocopa.

See also  LEGO's new toy series officially debut | Hypebeast


You may also like

This will be the wedding of Tamara Falcó...

San Antonio Spurs Player Victor Wembanyama Opens Up...

The Mysterious Deaths of “The Voice of China”...

What sanctions are planned for the table authorities...

Controversial Map in “Barbie” Leads to Film Ban...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this...

Inside Adamari López’s Home: Exploring Her Most Special...

transfer the accused and prepare an operation to...

Daniel Roseberry: «In high fashion I find the...

Tragic Passing of Singer Coco Lee and Director...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy