Goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar was hospitalized for a brain haemorrhage

The Dutch ex-archer Edwin Van der Sar was hospitalized today for a brain hemorrhage but is “stable”as reported by Ajax in his country, where served as CEO until June.

«On Friday, Edwin van der Sar He’s had a hemorrhage around his brain. She is currently in the hospital in the intensive care unit. and is in stable condition,” Ajax tweeted.

“Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We are thinking of you,” he explained.

Van der Sar was in Ajax’s goal from 1990 to 1999 and then continued his career at Juventusfrom Italy, Fulham y Manchester United, from England. While he retired in V. V Noordwijk from his country in 2016.

Their The best moments occurred with the Champions League conquered with Ajax and Manchester.

Besides, He is remembered for the crossing with Ariel Ortega in the 1998 World Cup in Francewhen the Argentine headed it and saw the red card, in a decisive play from the emotional point of view for the subsequent elimination with the Netherlands 2-1with an agonizing goal from Dennis Bergkamp.

Van der Sar, 52 years old, He participated in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups, and, also, in four editions of the Eurocopa.





