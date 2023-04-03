Gol Linhas Aéreas resumed the Salvador – Campina Grande route on February 2nd. However, today, March 26, this flight starts in Congonhas, São Paulo.

Campina Grande, considered one of the main industrial, technological and cultural hubs in the Northeast, now communicates via non-stop flights with Salvador’s international airport, one of the ten busiest in Brazil, with six round trips per week : from Monday to Saturday.

The Congonhas – Salvador – Campina Grande route favors both corporate passengers and leisure travelers, as they will be able to quickly connect with Gol’s main hubs. The new operations only reinforce the company’s purpose of connectivity, connecting the municipality of Paraíba to all parts of Brazil from the base in Salvador.

Flights between Campina Grande – Salvador – Congonhas are operated with a Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft with capacity for 186 seats.

