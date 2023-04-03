Home Entertainment Gol starts operating today from Congonhas to Campina Grande, via Salvador
Entertainment

Gol starts operating today from Congonhas to Campina Grande, via Salvador

by admin
Gol starts operating today from Congonhas to Campina Grande, via Salvador
Photo: Aviação Brasil – Alexandre Barros

Gol Linhas Aéreas resumed the Salvador – Campina Grande route on February 2nd. However, today, March 26, this flight starts in Congonhas, São Paulo.

Campina Grande, considered one of the main industrial, technological and cultural hubs in the Northeast, now communicates via non-stop flights with Salvador’s international airport, one of the ten busiest in Brazil, with six round trips per week : from Monday to Saturday.

The Congonhas – Salvador – Campina Grande route favors both corporate passengers and leisure travelers, as they will be able to quickly connect with Gol’s main hubs. The new operations only reinforce the company’s purpose of connectivity, connecting the municipality of Paraíba to all parts of Brazil from the base in Salvador.

Flights between Campina Grande – Salvador – Congonhas are operated with a Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft with capacity for 186 seats.

Post Views: 574

See also  Beats Fit Pro sports headphones officially launched three new colors | Hypebeast

You may also like

Brigadier Pave – Step by step easy and...

the story behind this delicious dish

Vault by Vans and DOE Launch New Collab...

Column Lia Dinorah – Jornal de Brasília

Yanghua Drama releases spring plays “Thunderstorm” and “After...

19th SP-ARTE expands design sector and brings new...

Oscars plans biggest rule change in recent history...

Summer in Berlin – that’s hip – fashion,...

Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

sustainable underwear to my heart and buttocks –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy