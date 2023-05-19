Golden Goose Announces SUNMI as Global Brand Ambassador

Golden Goose is pleased to announce that SUNMI has become the dreamer and the brand’s global spokesperson.

Sunmi is the only K-pop female singer beloved for her unique musical style and performance, she is talented, dares to challenge the rules, constantly pushes the boundaries of the K-pop field, and stays true to herself.

Golden Goose

In 2007, she made her debut as a member of the idol girl group Wonder Girls and achieved great success. In 2014, she burst onto the music scene as a solo artist with hits such as “Gashina”, “Heroine”, “pporappippam” and “Heart Burn”.

In addition, Sunmi continued to cooperate in various forms, and released the song “Too young to die (Prod. FRANTS)” in the Mnet reality show “Street Warriors”, which became a new trend of K-Dance. She also teamed up with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran for a reprise of the single “Shivers”. In 2019 and 2022, Sunmi successfully held two solo world tour concerts “WARNING” and “GOOD GIRL GONE MAD”, confirming her status as a powerful artist well-deserved.