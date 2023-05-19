A14 reopened, long queues. Traffic updates on May 19th

Bologna, 19 May 2023 – The situation on the highways today. this morning theA14 it was totally reopened, including the Forlì-Cesena section. On the other hand, the critical issues continue at the local level. Closed a section of the Adriatic state road in the Ravenna area. Below are today’s updates on the motorway network (here the direct bad weather).

Highways, generic photo (Isolapress)

Highway A14

Regular circulation during the night on the motorway network in Emilia Romagna, also on the stretch of SS9 between Forlì and Faenza which has collected the traffic brought out of the A14 for roadway restoration works. Reopened the A14 in the section Forlì-Cesena at 6.30 and it is passable thanks to a carriageway interchange with one lane in each direction. They register code (about three kilometres) between Forlì and Faenza at kilometer 81.

Queues of 7 km on the A14 Bologna-Taranto towards Ancona for works between the connection to the A14/ branch for Ravenna and Forlì from km 57.

Ban on the circulation of heavy vehicles: which ones and where

The provision of the Prefect of remains in force Ravenna which ordered the prohibition of the circulation of commercial vehicles with a mass exceeding 5 tons on all municipal, provincial and state roads in the province of Ravenna – with the exception of motorways and alternative routes to them, until the need ceases (except for revaluations on the basis of the evolution of the situation). Traffic also stopped for vehicles weighing more than 3.5 t on the SS 3 bis Tiberina in the direction of Cesena. Therefore, at the Sansepolcro exit, these vehicles are directed in the direction of Arezzo on the SS 73 to reach the A1 and continue in the direction of Bologna.

Branch for Ravenna: in the morning the Quadrifogio – SS 16 Adriatica junctions were closed due to flooding coming from Bologna-Taranto towards Ravenna. The connections were restored shortly before 10.

Polstrada informs that there is still a need not to reach the provinces of Forlì, Cesena and Ravenna “where the secondary roads are still affected by the presence of mud and water and to leave free circulation for vehicles intended for rescue and recovery”.