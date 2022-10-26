[Epoch Times, October 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) South Korean actress Gong Xiaozhen married singer Kevin Oh (Kevin Wu) in the United States on the 11th New York time. Today (26th), Gong Xiaozhen released a photo of her wearing a wedding dress with her parents on her official IG, and expressed her gratitude to her parents.

Gong Xiaozhen released a group photo of her wearing a wedding dress and taking a group photo with her parents at the seaside decorated with flowers (click), wrote: “Dad, Mom. Thank you for raising me to be a handsome person. I’ll be a better person.”

She also released two personal photos of her wearing a wedding dress and sunglasses with a bright smile (click), and thanks to the photographers who have worked with her for over 15 years. When Kong Xiaozhen released a personal photo of her on the day of the wedding, he marked the photographer’s account and wrote: “I came from afar to take a satisfactory wedding photo for me…Thank you very much.”

Previously, when Gong Xiaozhen attended the wedding of actor Hyun Bin and Son Yejin (Son Yejin) at the end of March, he received a bouquet of flowers from Son Yejin. When Kong Xiaozhen released the wedding photos today, Sun Yizhen not only liked the post (love), but also left a smile and a cry in the comment area to express his moving and joy for Kong Xiaozhen’s marriage.

