GOODBAI 916 Unveils New 2023 Autumn and Winter Series Inspired by Parisian Street Fashion

GOODBAI 916 Launches New 2023 Autumn and Winter Series Inspired by Paris Streets

Continuing its exploration of diverse men’s clothing representing different cultural backgrounds, GOODBAI 916 has officially launched its new 2023 autumn and winter series. This collection takes inspiration from the fashionable and inclusive streets of Paris, taking its wearers on a journey through time and space aboard the 916 bus.

Drawing from classic men’s clothing, tooling, and denim culture, GOODBAI 916 has reimagined and innovated a range of functional and wearable items. The 2023 autumn and winter series combines elements of different fabrics to interpret jackets, flight jackets, and more.

In terms of patterns, the collection incorporates natural textures inspired by dry fallen leaves. Hand-painted graffiti and dove patterns are cleverly combined to recreate mottled and abstract autumn and winter elements. When it comes to colors, a blend of earth colors and bright, highly saturated hues breaks away from the traditional dark tones typically associated with the season. The washing process used in the collection creates varying degrees of fading and wear, adding layers and depth to the clothing.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of GOODBAI 916 can look forward to the release of the autumn and winter series on September 10. The brand invites interested readers to stay tuned and be ready to explore the unique and innovative designs of this collection.

