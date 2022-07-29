“Gravity” and “Roma” director Alfonso Cuaron finally has a new film. He will collaborate with Charlize Theron in the feature film “Jane”: focusing on the well-known science fiction writer Philip K. Dick (“Blade Runner”) “Minority Report” and “Total Recall”), the twin sister who died prematurely, will explore Dick and Jane’s relationship.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Philip K. Dick had a twin sister who died just 6 months after birth. Jane’s death has affected Dick’s life. He believes that many of his psychological problems and setbacks are related to her death, including his attachment anxiety. , also influenced his creation and life.

The death of his twin sister profoundly affected Dick’s writing, relationships, and outlook on life, resulting in a recurring motif in his work, “twin ghosts.” Dick’s life experience is as intertwined and psychedelic as his work.

The film is described as “a moving, suspenseful and darkly humorous story about a woman’s unique relationship with her bright but troubled twin, science fiction writer Philip K. Dick. Jane’s attempts to save her brother from He was rescued from the dual dilemma of reality and imagination, but in the process he fell deeper and deeper into the wonderful world he created.”

Dick’s daughter Isa Hackett, who will serve as executive producer, said she is very familiar with the story of Jane, who, despite her early death, occupies a central place in her father’s universe. “The film matches his unique imagination and will ignore ‘Biopic’ routine, to fit into that parallel reality that Philip K. Dick so desperately wanted, a world where his beloved sister didn’t die at 6 months old. We’re going to tell her story, Seeing him and his imagination through her eyes. There’s no better way to honor Dad.”