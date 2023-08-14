GREEN HOUSE and VANS Collaborate to Create the ‘GREEN VANS Limited-Time Coffee Shop’ in Guangzhou

GREEN HOUSE and VANS Collaborate to Open “GREEN VANS Limited-Time Coffee Shop”

Guangzhou, China – In a unique collaboration, creative unit and coffee shop GREEN HOUSE partnered with popular footwear brand VANS to create a fusion of coffee culture and street fashion. The result is the transformation of the VANS store in Guangzhou into a “GREEN VANS limited-time coffee shop”.

Upon entering the “GREEN VANS Limited Time Coffee Shop”, visitors are greeted by a large coffee bar adorned with the words “GREEN VANS”. The interior features a tabletop designed for finger skateboard games, adding an element of entertainment to the space. Continuing further into the store, various limited-edition peripherals exclusively created for the “GREEN VANS Limited Time Coffee Shop” are displayed. These include customized AUTHENTIC shoes, reusable bags, T-Shirts, curved hats, tape measures, stickers, quick-drying towels, and multi-functional ID bags. The items are hung and placed on giant windows facing the street, attracting the attention of passersby. Additionally, a wall and a rest area are covered with the slogan “Rock Your Coffee Game”.

To officially kick off this limited-time joint venture, GREEN HOUSE and VANS organized a Family & Friends opening party on August 12. The event featured music provided by the music label Eight Flat 8m2 and guests were treated to coffee and juice drinks from GREEN HOUSE.

The “GREEN VANS Limited Time Coffee Shop” will be open for a duration of three months at the VANS Guangzhou Guangming Plaza store. During this time, limited merchandise will be available exclusively through these two stores. Interested individuals are encouraged to approach the store staff for information on how to acquire these unique items.

For those looking to visit the “GREEN VANS Limited Time Coffee Shop” or the VANS Guangzhou Guangming Plaza store, the location details are as follows:

VANS Guangzhou Guangming Plaza Store

Address: Shop 142-1, Guangming Plaza, No. 63 Xihu Road, Yuexiu District

GREENHOUSE

Address: Room 102, No. 5, Qingfeng Street, Jiangnan West Road, Haizhu District

This collaboration between GREEN HOUSE and VANS combines the distinct elements of coffee culture and street fashion, providing an exciting and immersive experience for coffee and fashion enthusiasts alike. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to enjoy the fusion of two thriving cultures in one innovative space.

