Greige: the new trending color in decoration

“By mixing, you can see a color appear. Yellow and red make orange.” You’ve certainly heard Xuxa Meneghel’s verses. And the queen of shorts taught many people that combining tones results in new colors. This is how the new hue of the moment is born.

O Greigea mix of gray and beige, arrives to expand the possibilities of those who love a neutral palette in decor. As a result of the minimalist style, the color has a warmer variation and takes on different, but always elegant, nuances in each season.

“Shades of gray reflect the need for balance and slowing down, and the search for ‘just enough’. Beige, gray and greige are fundamental tones that bring grounding. They have a timeless quality that offers appeal between seasons, aligning with consumers looking for colors with long-lasting flair”, defines the WGSNtrend forecasting agency.

Offering the feeling of calm that consumers seek, but also creating a new imaginary, the color promises to dominate homes in 2024.

To bring greige to your home, we have listed 6 elegant inspirations with a touch of Brazilianness so as not to leave our roots aside. Check out!

1) Even though this kitchen is not Brazilian, it is easy to notice some elements that are part of our affective memories, such as the brick backsplash, the curtains and, above all, the color palette. In it, the greige appears in the carpentry, on the wall to the left and on the pedestal.

Greige is a great tone to bring tranquility to a children’s room (Sandberg Wallpaper/Disclosure)

2) Who said that in the children’s room the palette can’t be neutral? In this super playful environment there is space for animals, fruits, textures and greige. The color covers the half-wall panel and also appears in the striped wallpaper.

Lauren Egan Project (Instagram @laurenegan/Reproduction)

3) In the home of interior designer Lauren Egan, greige sets the tone of the decor. He is the protagonist in the living room and at dinner. Note that the color, in addition to the walls, is also present on the ceiling of the room, the curtains and the carpet.

4) The presence of fibers leaves any environment with a Brazilian feel. The wooden-toned dining room left aside white walls to make way for the color of the moment. The greige helps to heat the space even more. Very cozy, right?!

Almost monochromatic, this space receives the elegant touch of neutral tone (Gebenna/Disclosure)

5) There is a lack of affective objects to make this decoration more Brazilian. However, it is easy to imagine the composition on a balcony or country house around here. An almost monochromatic space.

With a more retro and welcoming touch, this environment brings balance with the neutrality of greige (Benjamin Moore/Disclosure)

6) Also with a country house feel, the environment combines the red floor, an affectionate memory of grandma’s house, with the greige of the wall. Exquisite furniture and the touch of green on the armchair complement the space.

