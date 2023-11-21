Surprise on Australian beach: the ‘most dangerous bird in the world’ emerges from the sea – People – Culture

Giant black bird spotted emerging from the water in Australian city

Bathers in the coastal city of Bingil, Australia, were left in shock when they witnessed a huge black bird rising from the water. Initially speculated to be a marine species, the bird was identified as a Casuarius casuarius johnsonii, colloquially known as ‘the most dangerous bird in the world‘.

The rare sighting was reported to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science last October and has since gained widespread attention on social media. According to Stephen Clough of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, cassowaries, capable swimmers, will take to the water to navigate territories or escape from potential threats such as domestic dogs.

“The southern cassowary population is listed as endangered under the Nature Conservation Act 1992, and it is crucial that any sick, injured, or orphaned cassowaries are reported and provided with assistance,” added wildlife officer Stephen Clough.

Cassowaries, characterized by their prehistoric appearance, primarily inhabit the jungles of New Guinea and are known for their fearsome claws, which can inflict lethal injuries on rivals. Although cassowary attacks on humans are rare, there have been documented cases of fatal attacks. In 2003, 150 cassowary attacks on humans were recorded in Australia, resulting in only one death.

Described as solitary, flightless birds, cassowaries are significant seed dispersers in the tropical rainforest ecosystems where they reside. Known to feed on fruits, mushrooms, insects, and frogs, these unique birds play a crucial role in the health of their natural habitat.