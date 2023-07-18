Greissy Ortega’s Dramatic Request to Return to Peru Ends in Controversy

Title: Greissy Ortega’s Dramatic Request to Return to Peru Takes a Surprising Turn

Subtitle: Magaly Medina expresses disappointment in Greissy’s decision to stay in the United States

Despite the dramatic request she made to return to Peru, Greissy Ortega stayed in the United States, even after Magaly Tv, La Firme had already obtained her tickets to return to the country. This unexpected turn of events has left the production team of Magaly Tv disappointed and questioning Greissy’s true intentions.

After the Colombian’s statements, Magaly TV obtained images of Greissy eating with Italo Villaseca, whom she had previously accused of mistreating her. These pictures seem to contradict Greissy’s claims, leading to further doubts about her motives.

In a communication with the businessman who bought the tickets and deposited the flight charge for her suitcases, Greissy instructed him to lie to the production of Magaly, so that she wouldn’t face any backlash. She justified her decision by stating that her children did not want to leave without saying goodbye to Ítalo Villaseca and that she feared being deported upon returning to Peru.

Magaly Medina, the host of Magaly Tv, expressed her frustration with the situation, stating, “He told that story about his children wanting to say goodbye to their father. Liar, that’s what she told the businessman on Sunday. On Friday he was seen eating chicken and potatoes as a family. I see myself as an idiot for believing her.”

This turn of events has left many questioning Greissy Ortega’s true intentions and credibility. Her previous tearful plea to return to Peru had convinced everyone that she genuinely wanted to go back to her home country. However, with these revelations, the situation has taken a new and bewildering direction.

The production team of Magaly Tv had arranged for a businessman to buy the tickets for Greissy Ortega and her children. Consequently, their disappointment is palpable as their efforts seem to have been in vain.

As more information continues to emerge, the public eagerly awaits to see where Greissy Ortega’s journey will ultimately lead her.

