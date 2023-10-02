Guayaquil Actor Roberto Manrique Embraces Creativity and New Projects in 2023

2023: A Creative Year for Guayaquil Actor Roberto Manrique

2023 may be one of the most creative years for Guayaquil actor Roberto Manrique, who is currently based in Bogotá. Despite his recent breakup with Oliver Ranft, a relationship that lasted almost a decade, Manrique is focused on turning the page and pouring his energy into his passions: acting and art.

Currently, Manrique is in the midst of producing the second season of the Colombian series “Analía’s Revenge.” The show, developed by CMO Producciones for Caracol Televisión, premiered in 2020 and has become a hit. Manrique plays the role of Sebastián Casas, a security chief in the context of Colombian politics. The series explores themes of corruption and power, offering a refreshing departure from the typical drug-trafficking narratives often seen in Colombian productions.

In addition to his television work, Manrique has embarked on one of the most ambitious projects of his career—a play that will portray his own life. The actor and environmental activist aims to tell a story of self-love and challenge the tendency to judge and be judged. Although the project is still in its early stages, Manrique is passionate about exploring new methods of artistic expression and hopes to create an entertaining and thought-provoking experience for audiences.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Manrique has also been exploring his creative side through his artwork. During the pandemic, he began drawing and recently showcased his second artistic exhibition in Colombia. With his residence in Bogotá providing him with inspiration, Manrique feels a powerful surge of creative energy in his life.

Although Manrique’s personal life has been making headlines due to his recent breakup, he remains focused on his work and is undeterred by the media attention. He chose to share the news of the breakup on his own terms, taking control of the narrative and ensuring that the official version was clear. Despite some negative comments, Manrique remains grateful for the overwhelming support and love he receives from his followers.

The breakup has also allowed Manrique to reconnect with himself and rediscover his passion for acting. He emphasizes that the public only found out about the separation when he decided to announce it, highlighting the importance of maintaining privacy during such personal matters.

As 2023 unfolds, Guayaquil actor Roberto Manrique continues to thrive creatively, immersing himself in his current projects and embracing new opportunities for self-expression. With his dedication to his craft and his commitment to challenging societal norms, Manrique is poised for a successful and fulfilling year ahead.

