He hanged his partner, went to the Tandil police station and confessed to the femicide

He hanged his partner, went to the Tandil police station and confessed to the femicide

This Sunday Nahuel Maximiliano Schunk, 24, appeared at a Tandil police station to confess that he had hanged and killed his partner, a young woman of Peruvian origin. The girl had denounced last July threats and had been given a panic button.

Immediately, Buenos Aires police officers approached the subject’s home, located at 1700 Pellegrini Street. There they found Brunella Yemi Curie Centeno (23). lying on the bed, with a weak pulse.

Although the young woman managed to be transferred urgently to the Ramón Santamarina Municipal Hospital, died shortly after due to the severity of his condition.

after the confession, Schunk was arrested at the disposal of the prosecutor José Marcos Eguzquiza, head of the Functional Instruction Unit No. 21 of Tandil. The man was charged with the crime of “aggravated homicide for having been committed by a man against a woman mediating gender violence”.

According to judicial sources, although a perimeter restriction weighed on Schunk, in recent days, the victim had appeared at the Victim Assistance Center to state that he did not want to continue with the case due to “threats” and that both were living together again.

In fact, after meeting with the investigators, several neighbors assured having heard a strong couple’s argument at the time of the event. This afternoon, the autopsy revealed that he died from mechanical asphyxiation.

Femicide in Tandil: the energetic repudiation of the community

After the news was released, it was learned that Brunella had been a student at the “Isaías Orbe” Conservatory of Music in Tandil. The institution issued a statement on social networks andIn which they “strongly” repudiated the femicide and called for “Justice”.

The councilor of the Frente de Todos (FdT) Tandil, Daiana Esnaola, also expressed herself, who published a poster on her Facebook with the legend “Justice for Brunella” and the motto “Not one less, we love each other alive.”

“With all the anger with which we organize every day to build a world without sexist violence, we scream and demand Ni Una Menos. Justice for Brunella and for all the victims of femicide”, indicated the councilor and added: “We continue to demand responses and effective protection measures from the State. Fed up with the statistics that show the increase in cases of violence and knowing that, every day, we lack another partner who dies at the hands of a femicide”.


