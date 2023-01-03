[The Epoch Times, January 03, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) On January 1, the topic “He Jiong is crying” appeared on Weibo’s hot searches. The incident was caused by the well-known host He Jiong crying out of control on stage at Hunan Satellite TV’s New Year’s Eve party. Some medical staff broke the news that He Jiong burst into tears on stage because his father died of the epidemic, and he was holding on to host the New Year’s Eve show on the day of his father’s funeral.

He Jiong, who has many years of hosting experience, has always been stable in typhoons. At the New Year’s Eve party a few days ago, his eyes were red with tears, his lips trembled slightly, and he seemed to be trying to control his emotions. When the topic of “anti-epidemic” was brought up, He Jiong expressed his admiration and gratitude to the medical staff. He couldn’t restrain his emotions and even choked up for a while.

After the release of the video of He Jiong’s loss of control, it aroused attention and heated discussions. Some netizens questioned him as “excessively sensational” and even mocked him as “incontinence of tears”. However, many netizens came forward to speak out for him. One IP address showed that he was a medical staff in Hunan who defended He Jiong, saying that He Jiong’s crying on New Year’s Eve was not “tear incontinence” but “his father passed away and the funeral was held on the morning of the 31st.” That is to say, He Jiong endured the grief of his father’s death during the day, and continued to host the New Year’s Eve show at night. Netizens who broke the news called He Jiong “too difficult”.

Some netizens further disclosed details, pointing out that He Jiong’s father was unfortunately infected with the new crown virus some time ago, and soon became seriously ill. passed away before.

Since October last year, He Jiong’s hosting career has experienced severe challenges. Due to the CCP’s large-scale so-called “clear action” on the entertainment industry, the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television interviewed Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Hunan Radio and Television Stations, criticizing the programs of the four TV stations with the highest ratings in mainland China. There is “over-entertainment” and demands that “politicians run the stage.”

In this context, many TV variety shows are facing rectification. Among them, the popular variety show “Happy Camp”, which has been hosted by He Jiong and Xie Na for more than 20 years, was permanently suspended by the TV station on the grounds of “upgrading and updating”, and the members of the former “Happy Family” went their separate ways. Some change jobs, and some quit.

Prior to this, the entertainment industry in mainland China was frequently purged, from Wu Yifan and Zhao Wei being banned, to Zheng Shuang being fined 299 million yuan for the “Yin-Yang Contract”, and Yundi Li, known as the “Piano Prince”, was detained for prostitution. People are at risk.

The recent epidemic in the mainland has been like a tsunami, and the number of infections and deaths has skyrocketed. However, the CCP continues to cover up the epidemic. Regarding He Jiong’s insistence on hosting the New Year’s Eve show after his father’s death from the epidemic, netizen “blondiedoggy” left a message: “You can’t say anything, you can only express it with tears.” “If the Chinese people don’t erupt in silence, they will perish in silence.”

Editor in charge: Yang Ming