Several shootings occurred in one day in Chicago, USA, causing multiple casualties

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-02 15:15

In recent years, gun violence in the United States has intensified, and mass shootings continue to occur. In 2022, there will be more than 640 mass shootings across the United States that will kill or injure at least four people, not including the shooter; in 2022, various gun-related incidents will cause more than 44,000 deaths. At the beginning of the new year, on January 1, 2023 local time, there were at least five shooting incidents in one day in Chicago, Illinois, USA, causing many casualties.

According to US media reports, at around 13:00 local time on January 1, a shooting occurred near Washington Park in Chicago, resulting in one death and three injuries. The victims were all teenagers aged 14 to 17, the report said. At the time of the incident, the gunman opened fire on four teenagers who were sitting in the car. After the police arrived at the scene, they found multiple bullet casings and a weapon, and are currently looking for the suspect.

Also on the afternoon of January 1, a 52-year-old man was shot while walking on a sidewalk on Chicago’s West Side. The man was shot in the head and chest and died at the hospital.

In addition, in the early hours of January 1 local time, at least three shooting incidents occurred in Chicago, killing at least two people and injuring three others, including a 9-year-old child.