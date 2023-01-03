According to the calculations of the data center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, during the New Year’s Day holiday in 2023, there will be 52.7134 million domestic tourist trips nationwide, a year-on-year increase of 0.44%, which will return to 42.8% of the same period during the New Year’s Day holiday in 2019 on a comparable basis; domestic tourism revenue will be 265.17% 100 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%, returning to 35.1% of the same period during the New Year’s Day holiday in 2019. The national cultural and tourism holiday market is generally safe and orderly.

Urban leisure and surrounding tourism still dominate, and medium and long-distance tourism is recovering steadily. During New Year’s Day, tours around the city, short-distance tours, and leisure tours are still the mainstream. Ice and snow, hot springs, shopping in parks, lake tours, camping, cooking tea around the stove, killing scripts in hotels, leisure in neighborhoods, wandering in ancient towns, watching fireworks, mountaineering, etc. The quality play experience is favored by young people. Beijing Yuanmingyuan, Summer Palace, Zizhuyuan, Shichahai and other ice rinks or snow rinks have simultaneously launched holiday activities, attracting many families with their children to experience. Northeast Ice and Snow World, Yabuli, Changbai Mountain, China Snow Town, “Arctic” Mohe and other classic ice and snow tourism destinations attract many tourists to experience the unique fun of ice and snow. Mid-range and long-distance tourism has recovered steadily. The Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta have become the main source of tourist destinations in the southwest, northwest, and central regions. Sanya, Xishuangbanna, Kunming, Xiamen and other places have become the main travel destinations for tourists from Beijing and the three northeastern provinces to “shelter the cold and New Year’s Eve”. land.

Folk experience brings traditional culture to life, and the New Year’s Eve ceremony has gradually become a new trend. During New Year’s Day, the New Year’s Eve activities full of joy and harmony are popular among young people, and cultural experience activities such as light shows, fireworks, and ringing the New Year’s bell are very popular. Shanghai Disneyland, Changsha Juzizhoutou, Shenzhen Window of the World, Hong Kong, Macau and other places hold fireworks shows to welcome the New Year; Nanjing Niushou Mountain, Wuxi Lingshan, Suzhou Hanshan Temple and other places carry out bell-ringing and blessing activities; Shanghai Bund, Chengdu Twin Towers, Wuhan Thousands of people in Jianghan Road, Chongqing Jiefangbei and other places counted down to the zero o’clock to welcome the New Year. Beijing Badaling Great Wall Scenic Area opened the Great Wall at night, Chengdu Tianfu Twin Towers presented a 218-meter-high “cloud New Year’s Eve” light show, Shanxi Taiyuan Fenhe Park lanterns, Ningxia Yinchuan “Saishanghu City” lanterns added a festive atmosphere to citizens celebrating the New Year.

Cultural and tourism activities are carried out in an orderly manner, and measures to benefit the people have boosted cultural and tourism consumption. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism organizes a series of colorful “Village Evening” activities in various places according to local conditions, and encourages the use of intangible cultural heritage items such as paper-cutting, New Year pictures, and lanterns to create a strong festive atmosphere. New Year’s opera performances, New Year’s concert performances, etc. have enriched the supply of festivals. Hainan held the 2022 Hainan International Tourism Island Joy Festival and issued 10 million yuan of tourism consumption coupons to the whole country. The 24th Harbin Ice and Snow World with the theme of “Ice and Snow Capital, Unlimited Creativity” opened, and Shanxi, Henan Luoyang and other places flocked Introduced ticket discounts and ticket reductions and other activities, Hunan carried out more than 100 intangible cultural heritage publicity exhibitions and folk activities with rich content, and Chongqing launched the “2023 Love Chongqing·Welcome to the New Year Consumption Season” event to help the travel industry in the new situation and new changes in the epidemic situation under recovery. (Guo Jichuan)

