Physiotherapy and business administration from María Cano receive high quality accreditation

The Ministry of National Education granted High Quality Accreditation to the Physiotherapy and business administration programs of the María Cano University Foundation, Medellín headquarters.

This occurs after the National Accreditation Council, in the evaluation of said programs, recommended the Accreditation taking into account different aspects of the institutional training process.

merit points

The National Accreditation Council – CNA – exalted the issues that highlight the actions of the programs and the María Cano Institution, such as:

  • Strategic alignment between the Educational Project of the Programs with the Institutional Development Plan and the Institutional Educational Project.
  • The teaching teams and their constant qualification, as well as their stability in the institution and the promotion process.
  • Dropout levels below the national average rate.
  • Graduation figures for programs that are located above the national average.
  • The results in the Saber Pro state tests.

