09/04/2023 – 19:05 Police

This morning, a 20-year-old girl suffered injuries after suffering a traffic accident on Route 9, more precisely in El Zanjón. Due to her injuries, she had to be transferred to the Regional Hospital, where she was kept under observation.

As reported by qualified sources to THE LIBERAL, the road accident happened minutes before 8:00 p.m., on the aforementioned route. Victoria Beltrán was circulating around the place aboard a Ford Eco Sport truck, who had four other people as companions.

At a certain moment, upon reaching kilometer 1125, a vehicle unexpectedly crossed the young driver and to avoid colliding with it, she performed a maneuver that led her to hit a public lighting pole.

As a consequence, Beltrán suffered injuries to her right arm and was transferred to the capital’s hospital where she received the pertinent treatments.

