Entertainment

by admin
09/04/2023 – 19:05

This morning, a 20-year-old girl suffered injuries after suffering a traffic accident on Route 9, more precisely in El Zanjón. Due to her injuries, she had to be transferred to the Regional Hospital, where she was kept under observation.

As reported by qualified sources to THE LIBERAL, the road accident happened minutes before 8:00 p.m., on the aforementioned route. Victoria Beltrán was circulating around the place aboard a Ford Eco Sport truck, who had four other people as companions.

At a certain moment, upon reaching kilometer 1125, a vehicle unexpectedly crossed the young driver and to avoid colliding with it, she performed a maneuver that led her to hit a public lighting pole.

As a consequence, Beltrán suffered injuries to her right arm and was transferred to the capital’s hospital where she received the pertinent treatments.

CENTRAL COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

CLASSIFICATION: ROAD ACCIDENT

TIME OF THE EVENT: 07:45

ADDRESS: ROUTE 09 KM 1125, ZANJÓN

JURISDICCION: CREATES COM. No. 61 DSCN No. 16

POLICE RESOURCE: OF. AYTE. PEREZ ESTEBAN

SUMMARY: Beltran Victoria Valentina (20) c/d Mza 6 L. 18 Bº A. San Fernando (LB), was driving a Ford EcoSport truck, with 4 occupants and when carrying out a maneuver to avoid a collision with another vehicle. (UD), who crossed unexpectedly, hit a Public Lighting pole. Beltran, suffered them. in right arm and she was transferred to the Regional.-


