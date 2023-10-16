Heart Of A Coward – This Place Only Brings Death

After recently dedicating themselves primarily to progressive to complex sounds, they are celebrating Heart Of A Coward now a return to the core business. Metalcore takes the reins firmly in its hands and serves as the basis for all sorts of modern sound research that goes beyond the genre and mixes the new with the old. In addition, it is dedicated „This Place Only Brings Death“ a certain apocalyptic atmosphere where everything seems doomed. Well, get it!

The title song opens with a thunderstorm and pushes the more progressive attempts of the last records into the background. Instead, the Brits bravely go for it and strive for a dark atmosphere, which crops up again and again throughout the course of this album. For example in “Passenger”, which first leads into media res and lets djent-like blasts collide with some synthetics and the currently popular nu-drive. Heart Of A Coward don’t dare to make a sudden turnaround, but instead cautiously expand their core sound. The powerful, anthemic refrain shines like a glimmer of light in the midst of the apocalypse, after which everything is dismantled again with zeal and gusto.

“Devour Me” also puts some electronics at the forefront and embeds them seamlessly into the stubborn, complex verses. A similarly ponderous, although clearly accessible, chorus comes in, but the mood remains subdued. The end seems tangible, more than ever. In fact, the bouncer is called “All Life Is Finite” and most likely brings in the complex-epic borrowings of the recent past. Big eruptions, a threatening finale and playing with resistance are damn good for the quintet. Songs like “Surrender To Failure” and “Decay” serve up quite classic, frontal metalcore fare with little barbs, which can also be entertaining.

The wheel isn’t being reinvented, it’s just getting a fresh upgrade. On “This Place Only Brings Death” Heart Of A Coward takes a more direct approach, without completely neglecting the creative achievements of their previous works. It’s pretty rough, this gem, but also full of tension and atmosphere. Electronic elements finally fit seamlessly into the sound, with darkness and furious energy reigning all around, but in no way shying away from subtle melodies. One step back and two steps forward: Heart Of A Coward once again show their qualities as core masters.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: September 22, 2023

Available via: Arising Empire (Edel)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/heartofacowardofficial

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Facebook

X

