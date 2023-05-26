Heavy official announcement to go hand in hand | Singer Mengran becomes Piano’s original star promotion official! -Qianlong Net China Capital Net

Source Title: Heavy Official Announcement Hand in Hand | Singer Mengran becomes Piano’s original star promotion official!

On May 23, at the Voice of Originality – 2023 Piano "Original Cup" International Design Competition and New Product Launch Conference, celebrity singer Mengran officially signed a contract with Piano to join the Piano Original Creators Alliance and become Piano Nuo original star push official. As a creative musician who insists on bringing positive energy to the music world with original works, Mengran's original intention and pursuit of original music works coincides with Piano's brand proposition of "loyalty to originality and uniqueness". Originality means new life, creation, where creativity and imagination set sail. Piano and singer Mengran officially signed a contract and walked hand in hand to explore the way of original creation, which will make Piano's "Innovator Alliance" more vitality and appeal. At the signing ceremony, Mengran announced that it will create an annual original golden song for Piano, accompany the original creators with the original voice, promote the design elites to practice the original spirit, and customize a beautiful home life for thousands of families. At the event site, Mengran also sang popular hits such as "Youth", "It's You" and "My Ideal" for everyone. As music in the Chinese music scene becomes more stylized and homogenized, originality is the most valuable persistence. In such an environment, Mengran still maintains her original intention, focuses on creating original music, and constantly explores personal original music works. In 2019, she became famous with the song "Youth", and wrote the lyrics and music by herself. With the courage of the youth as the source of creation, she sang the original intention of the audience to pursue their dreams. Just like the lyrics sung in "Youth", "I am still the boy I used to be, nothing has changed, time is just a test, and the faith planted in my heart has not diminished at all." Singer Mengran's music creation path is highly consistent with Piano's brand concept. Piano, a life artist who is loyal to originality. Having been deeply involved in the customization industry for 18 years, Piano has always regarded originality as the anchor point of brand development, creating a light and high-end custom home brand led by design. It invests tens of millions of dollars in product research and development and creation every year, owns more than 500 research and development patents, and has won many international creative awards. It is precisely because of the focus and persistence on originality that Piano integrates and develops home space, art aesthetics, and intelligent technology. With original functional design, aesthetic design, and process design, it is committed to providing consumers with a sense of customization. Light and high-end customized household products and services with a sense of luxury and exclusivity, customizing thousands of beautiful homes. In addition to his own original development, Piano is also very concerned about the development of China's original force. After launching the first "Innovator Alliance" Sixianghui in 2021, the "Innovator Cup" international design competition has been held for two consecutive years to provide more original creators with a platform to show themselves and boost the growth and development of Chinese original creators. The Voice of Originality——2023 Piano "Ingenuity Cup" International Design Competition has officially opened the call for contributions. We look forward to the active participation of design elites, and hope that more outstanding design works and new design forces will emerge, so that every idea will be recognized. see! The "Innovators Alliance" was initiated by Piano in conjunction with a number of art innovators, design innovators, industry innovators and a number of mainstream media. It is guided by the spirit of paying tribute to originality, letting every innovator shine, and contributing to China's Innovators create a growth platform that includes knowledge, design, fashion, aesthetics and art, providing learning, communication and sharing. The addition of Mengran made the team of "Innovators Alliance" stronger. "Loyalty to original creation" does not stop there. In the future, Piano will continue to promote the commercialization of China's original strength and help China's original strength to enter the international stage.

